TFPOpenGov: Obasanjo was disconnected from realities – Donald Duke

Former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke has said “old people in government are usually disconnected from the realities on ground”.

Duke spoke at a symposium for governance and transparency organised by The Future Project on Tuesday in Lagos.

He stated that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had a disconnect with the economic and political realities of the country.

He added that the former President appointed his peers as ministers and advisers.

“There is a disconnect among old people in government and the realities on ground.

“Obasanjo for example, was disconnected with realities.”

The former said the youth have to demand for representation in government rather begging to be included.

Duke said Nigerians must begin to demand accountability from their leaders.

The former governor said it is the right of the people to contest in elections, instead of perceiving it as a favour.

“We must demand answers from our leaders. It is important that leaders remain accountable to the people,” he said.

Speaking on godfatherism in politics, Duke said young politicians should not allow their mentors enslave them.

Duke also said Nigerian leaders take drastic actions and decisions because there are consequences attached.

He added that they are protected by immunity which has done more harm than good.

He noted, “There should be consequences for every action but in our system that is not the case.

“Our leaders are protected by immunity which has done more harm than good.”

On why he has been silent, Duke said he was not interested in making the news often.

He added that he has no interest in being a Senator like his counterparts.

“There are people who want to be in the news every time and people later stop taking them seriously.

“I don’t have to speak about everything because I want to stay relevant.

“I am also not interested in running for Senator.”