Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Lauds Nigeria’s Exit from FATF List as Economic Victory

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu lauds Nigeria’s exit from FATF list as economic victory

President Bola Tinubu has hailed Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, calling it a major boost for the nation’s economy and financial integrity.

The FATF, which monitors global efforts against money laundering and terrorist financing, announced Nigeria’s delisting at its October 2025 plenary in Paris after the country met a 19-point reform plan.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said the move marks a renewed vote of confidence in Nigeria’s financial governance and reflects his administration’s commitment to transparency and reform.

Obasanjo says he rejected plan to make El-Rufai his successor

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he rejected a proposal to make former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai his successor due to concerns about his maturity.

Speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the second edition of the Ajibosin Platform symposium on Friday, Obasanjo said former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka had suggested El-Rufai for the role.

El-Rufai previously served under Obasanjo’s administration as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises before becoming the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory between 2003 and 2007.

Dangote hits $30 billion, ranks among world’s top 100 billionaires

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has seen his net worth soar to $30.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index released on October 24. This marks a $2.25 billion increase, placing him 75th globally and the only African in the top 100.

The milestone follows the recent launch of a new Dangote Cement plant in Attingué, Côte d’Ivoire, with a production capacity of 3 million tonnes yearly.

At home, Dangote continues to expand his industrial footprint with the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, which began operations in 2023, reinforcing his influence across Africa’s industrial and energy sectors.

Wike says Arise TV journalist’s death is not an indicator of crime worsening in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, says the crime rate in Abuja has significantly reduced, despite recent high-profile cases such as the killing of Arise TV journalist Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

Speaking at a press briefing, Wike dismissed claims of a surge in crime, challenging reporters to provide statistics to back their assertions. He emphasised that security agencies are working to protect all residents, regardless of their profession.

While acknowledging ongoing security challenges, Wike commended law enforcement efforts, stating that crimes occur everywhere in the world but insisted that Abuja’s security situation has seen considerable improvement.

UNICEF worried as 3,000 families reject polio vaccine in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern over about 3,000 households in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states refusing to allow their children to receive the polio vaccine during a recent immunisation exercise.

Michael Juma, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Sokoto, said despite vaccinating over 5.3 million children across the three states, stronger community engagement is needed to reach those still resisting immunisation.

He urged local leaders, media, and governments to intensify public awareness and counter misinformation, stressing that every child must have access to life-saving vaccines.