October 24, 2025
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (October 24th-26th)

by YNaija
Weekend Playlist: Top Songs to Add to your Playlist this Weekend

It’s another weekend in Lagos, packed with exciting events, including spaces for brunch, raves, beach days, movie nights, and food festivals. 

  1. Lagos Cocktail Week

Happening at the Federal Palace Hotel, this is the perfect way to start your weekend, and it is on the 24th of October. 

  1. Rooftop House Lagos

This event is the perfect night out for ravers, and it is happening on the 24th of October. 

  1. Soakers 

Happening on the 25th of October at 8 pm, this is the perfect event for people looking to socialise and have fun.

  1. House Arrest

This Halloween-themed rave is on the 25th of October and is the perfect night out for ravers. 

  1. Dey Your Day

Happening on Saturday, the 25th of October, this is the perfect day out for beach and ocean lovers.

  1. Sniff, Shop, Experience 

This event is perfect for perfume enthusiasts and is hosted by Jan Deux. It is happening on the 25th of October. 

  1. Life Is A Beach 

This is the perfect night out for movie and outdoor cinema lovers, happening on Saturday, the 25th of October. 

  1. Sunday Brunch 

This is happening on the 26th of October, and it is the perfect way to close out a fun weekend. 

  1. African Food And Drinks Festival 

This event is happening at Muri Okunola Park on the 26th of October, and it’s perfect for people who enjoy trying new food and drinks. It is also the ideal family event.

  1. Lagos Trivia Night 

Hosted by Pop Landmark, this is the perfect socialising event for competitive people, happening on Sunday, the 25th of October.

YNaija
