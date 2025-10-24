The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Representatives Demand the Reversal of the Petrol Price Hike

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Idia

This movie follows the life of Idia, the first female warrior who defied tradition and cultural beliefs in a deeply male society.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Osamede

This tells the tale of an orphan girl who discovers that she has superpowers linked to a Benin folklore. She eventually becomes the one that leads her people to stand against invaders to save their lives.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Ginger

The movie follows the lives of sisters who unexpectedly discover that their bond is not as strong as they thought it was, in the face of adversity.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Twits

Two brave children team up with a family of magician animals to bring down villains with a plan to take over a town.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Monster Of Florence

This Italian crime drama follows a true story on the most notorious serial killer case in Italy, with a killer known as the “Monster of Florence”

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Nobody Wants This

This comedy series follows the life of an agnostic podcaster and a newly single rabbi who fall in love against all odds and try to navigate a relationship with their different lives and familial beliefs.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The Elixir

When an elixir unleashes the horror of the undead into a village, a family at odds with each other are forced to unite in order to survive the collapse of their hometown.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Lazarus

After experiencing a huge loss, a man named Lazarus begins to have disturbing experiences that he has no explanation for.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Thicker Than Water

This psychological drama explores themes of romance, thriller and mystery.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Maintenance Required

An independent female mechanic shop owner is forced to do a re-evaluation of her future plans when a flashy corporate competitor moves in just across her shop.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.