Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Reps Urge Federal, State Governments to Regulate House Rent Nationwide

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to collaborate with state governments to introduce regulations on house rent across the country.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Bassey Akiba, a lawmaker from Cross River State, during Thursday’s plenary. Akiba said Nigeria’s harsh economic climate is worsening living conditions, especially for tenants, noting that rents often surge sharply in areas where new public infrastructure, such as roads or markets, has been developed.

Citing examples from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the lawmaker revealed that rents in some parts of Abuja have risen from ₦800,000 to ₦2.5 million per year, leaving tenants under intense financial strain. He warned that the “wanton exploitation” by property owners undermines government welfare efforts and could push citizens into crime. The House therefore urged the government to prioritise affordable housing projects to reduce pressure on the rental market and protect tenants from unfair rent hikes.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has channelled ₦100 billion recovered from corruption cases into the federal government’s student loan and consumer credit schemes.

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC’s director of public affairs, made this known on Thursday in Abuja during the presentation of “Two Years of the EFCC Under Olukoyede: A Mid-term Report,” marking the second anniversary of Ola Olukoyede’s leadership.

Uwujaren disclosed that within two years, the commission recovered ₦566.3 billion, $411.5 million, £71,306, €182,877, and other currencies. He said the recovered funds were used to support critical social investment initiatives, while agencies such as the NDDC, AMCON, FIRS, and NHIA also benefited from the commission’s recoveries.

President Bola Tinubu has charged the newly sworn-in chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to ensure that the forthcoming Anambra governorship election becomes a benchmark for credibility and transparency.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday at the State House, Tinubu said Amupitan’s appointment and Senate confirmation reflected confidence from both the executive and legislative arms of government. He urged the new INEC boss to carry out his duties with integrity, dedication, and patriotism.

The president noted that while Nigeria’s democracy has strengthened through institutional reforms, continuous improvement is vital to sustain public trust. He added that credible elections remain essential to deepening democratic governance and meeting citizens’ expectations.

The landing cost of imported Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, has fallen marginally from ₦849.61 to ₦839.97 per litre, according to data from the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

Figures from MEMAN’s Competency Centre showed that the average landing cost stood at ₦849.61 on October 13, ₦847.61 on October 14, ₦841.54 on October 20, and ₦839.97 on October 21.

Despite the reduction, depot owners have yet to lower their gantry prices, with filling stations still selling petrol at ₦915 and above as of Thursday. MEMAN’s report also revealed that the latest landing cost is about ₦37 per litre lower than Dangote Refinery’s gantry price of ₦877 per litre.

The chairman of the Faruruwa and Neighbourhood Security Committee in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, Yahaya Bagobiri, has called on both federal and state authorities to address the escalating security crisis in the area urgently.

Speaking at a news briefing in Kano on Thursday, Mr Bagobiri said communities in Faruruwa and nearby settlements had been under constant attack by bandits from Katsina and adjoining regions since 2022. He noted that the assaults had led to loss of lives and massive theft of livestock and property, including over 1,600 rustled cows.

He further lamented that the bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons and often moving in groups of over 100, continue to raid villages unhindered due to the inadequate manpower of the Joint Task Force, which has fewer than 15 officers covering the vast area.