Classic vs New Nollywood Thriller Films To Binge Watch This Weekend 

The weekend is drawing close, and the season of Halloween is not far off, making it the perfect time to binge on thrillers and horror movies. In this article, we list five Old Nollywood thriller films you can binge-watch over the weekend.

Classic Thrillers

The Game

When a dupe hires a female assassin to kill his brother, she finds out his intentions are beyond what she expected.

This 2010 movie is a fantastic old Nollywood thriller film.

Light In The Dark

After suffering a horrific home robbery experience, a couple has to force themselves to get through their trauma and fix their marriage, for the sake of their daughter.

October 1

Set in a time period close to Nigeria’s gaining independence, the strange death of several women has a detective assigned the job of finding the perpetrator behind the murders, before Independence Day.

This movie is an excellent example of a well-done old Nollywood thriller.

Taxi Driver

When a naive young mechanic loses his father, he heads into the city to take over his father’s taxi driving business, and there he runs into assassins and other unsavoury crews, turning his simple life into one of chaos.

This 2015 film is one of the best comedy thrillers.

The Millions

This 2019 movie portrays the life of a charismatic conman who plans a heist on a secure home, while employing the help of a crew he has doubts about.

New-Age Thrillers

Brotherhood

Two brothers find themselves on opposite sides of the law after years of fighting for survival on the streets of Lagos. Their bonds are eventually put to the test when one of them finds himself in a task force designed to hunt his brother’s gang down.

This is an excellent new-age thriller film.

A Weekend To Forget

A reunion trip between seven friends takes a dark turn when old tensions resurface, leaving them at a crossroads with a murder mystery to solve.

This 2023 thriller movie is a must-watch.

The Blackbook

When a deacon’s son is framed for a kidnapping, he takes it into his hands to fight against a corrupt police gang to absolve his son of the criminal charges.

Hijack 93

This 2024 thriller film is based on the true story of four Nigerian men who hijacked a Nigerian Airways plane, in a bid to leverage hostages against the government in an attempt to overthrow the military government.

Blood Vessel

Six strangers fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution, brought together by a chance meeting, flee on a stowaway ship, and soon realise the danger that lies ahead.

This 2023 film is thrilling and will have you on the edge of your seat.