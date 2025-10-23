theme-sticky-logo-alt
top 5 styles of the week
October 23, 2025
Top 5 Styles Of The Week

by YNaija
Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from studio pictures to pictures from fashion week; some of these pictures have had us shocked and on the edge of our seats for more.
Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from studio pictures to pictures from fashion week; some of these pictures have had us shocked and on the edge of our seats for more. 

  1. Dede Ashiogwu

The Big Brother Naija 10/10 runner-up shared pictures of herself dressed in a stunning black dress.

  1. Diana Eneje 

The lifestyle influencer and creator shared pictures of herself in a picturesque location, with a beautiful dress on her Instagram.

  1. Timini

The actor shared pictures of himself in a well-styled casual outfit.

  1. Kiky Festus

The lifestyle and beauty creator shared pictures of herself dressed in a stunning floral dress, taken on a mini vacation.

  1. Mensan Official

The Big Brother Naija 10/10 housemate stunned his followers on Instagram with a well-styled jeans and jacket outfit.

Recent Comments

