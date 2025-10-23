top 5 styles of the week

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat picture-wise this week, from studio pictures to pictures from fashion week; some of these pictures have had us shocked and on the edge of our seats for more.
- Dede Ashiogwu
The Big Brother Naija 10/10 runner-up shared pictures of herself dressed in a stunning black dress.
- Diana Eneje
The lifestyle influencer and creator shared pictures of herself in a picturesque location, with a beautiful dress on her Instagram.
- Timini
The actor shared pictures of himself in a well-styled casual outfit.
- Kiky Festus
The lifestyle and beauty creator shared pictures of herself dressed in a stunning floral dress, taken on a mini vacation.
- Mensan Official
The Big Brother Naija 10/10 housemate stunned his followers on Instagram with a well-styled jeans and jacket outfit.