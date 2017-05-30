What Dino Melaye could face if bribery allegation against him is true

by Samuel Okike

We woke up today to a major allegation by the online news site, Sahara Reporters, that Senator Dino Melaye was caught on tape offering bribe to tribunal judge, Akoh Ikpeme.

Justice Akoh Ikpeme was said to have handled Dino’s election case in 2015, and in 2016, she dismissed a petition by Smart Adeyemi, Melaye’s opponent, in a plot to let Melaye off the hook at the election tribunal.

Obviously, Dino Melaye has had his fair share of scandals and accusations – probably the most we’ve seen from a politician. From his certificate scandal in March to him threatening to beat up Senator Oluremi Tinubu and ‘impregnate’ her on the floor of the Senate; they don’t seem to be slowing down.

Some believe Sahara Reporters is on the heels of Melaye, but whatever the case may be, we have to consider what Dino stands to face if this is found to be true.

According to The Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act 2000, any person found guilty of bribery is liable to face seven (7) years in prison.

The law states precisely that:

(A) any person who corruptly asks for or receives or obtains any property or benefit of any kind for himself or for any other person; or

(B) agree or attempts to receive or obtain any property or benefit of any kind for himself or for any other person, on account of –

a. anything already done or omitted to be done, or for any favour or disfavour already shown to any person by himself in the discharge of his official duties or in relation to any matter connected with the functions, affairs or business of a Government department, or corporate body or other organisation or institution in which he is serving as an official; or

b. anything to be afterwards done or omitted to be done or favour or disfavour to be afterwards shown to any person, by himself in the discharge of his official duties or in relation to any such matter as aforesaid, is guilty of an offence of Official corruption and is liable to imprisonment for seven (7) years.

Dino has, however, denied the allegation in a tweet on Tuesday. He claimed Sahara Reporters are trying to “malign” him because of his ongoing case against them.

Sahara reporters and awada kerikeri. Using voice over to malign me because my case with them comes up in few days time. (5th June 2017) — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) May 30, 2017