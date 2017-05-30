Thomas Tuchel parts ways with Dortmund despite cup victory

Thomas Tuchel has left Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund with immediate effect.

Tuchel, 43, has become one of Europe’s brightest young coaches, but fell out with senior figures at Dortmund and announced his resignation on Tuesday morning.

“I am grateful for two exciting, beautiful and eventful years,” he said in a statement released on Twitter.

“It’s a pity to not go on. Thank you to the fans, the team, the staff and to all who have supported us.”

The German club confirmed this on the official website.

“Eight-time German champions Borussia Dortmund and coach Thomas Tuchel are parting company with immediate effect. This is the result of a conversation between Chief Executive Officer Hans-Joachim Watzke, Sporting Director Michael Zorc, Thomas Tuchel and his advisor Olaf Meinking, which took place on Tuesday.

“We would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his coaching staff for the sporting success they have brought to BVB, which reached a deserved climax last Saturday when the club beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup final in Berlin. We wish Thomas Tuchel nothing but the best for his future professional endeavours. “As an employer, Borussia Dortmund will not comment in detail on the reasons behind the separation, which is the result of a longer process and is supported by all the club committees. For the good of all parties involved, we ask for understanding for our wish that no conclusions be drawn on the basis of rumours or without any background information. “BVB attaches great importance to the fact that the cause of the separation is by no means a disagreement between two persons. The well-being of the club Borussia Dortmund, which is much more than just sporting success, will always be more important than individuals and any differences that may exist between them.”