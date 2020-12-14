YNaijaSportsExtra: Barcelona set to butt heads with PSG | #UCLDraw

The group stages of the UEFA Champions League came to an end on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, and with it came a certainty to which teams will make it to the next round. The next round, which is also called the Round of 16, will host, like the name suggests, 16 teams, all of whom will play for that coveted spot in the quarter-finals. But before they can get there they must overcome the round of 16 stage, and who they face in this stage is decided by the UEFA body, in a raffle draw format.

The teams that are eligible to play in the round of 16 comprise of the teams that were top of their groups, or second.

The teams that came out number one in their groups include: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint German, and Real Madrid.

And the teams that came in second place include: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Atlanta, Lazio, Porto, Sevilla, Borussia Monchengladbach, and RB Leipzig.

The draw, which was just moments ago concluded pit the following teams against each other:

Borussia Monchengladbach, Vs Man City,

Lazio Vs Bayern,

Atletico Vs Chelsea,

Leipzig Vs Liverpool,

Porto Vs Juventus,

PSG Vs Barcelona,

Sevilla Vs Dortmund, and

Atlanta Vs Real Madrid.

#UCLDraw Round of 16.



Which draw are you most excited about? pic.twitter.com/UCwf2pMLOn — Y! Online (@YNaija) December 14, 2020

What you need to know about the draws

Group winner are drawn against group runner-ups. Although there are some limitations to the draws. For starters, teams from the same national association cannot be face each other, so there is no possibility for an el classico in this round.

Also teams who played each other in the same group, during the group stages for the tournament cannot face each other, so the possibility of another Ronaldo and Messi match up is dependent of if they qualify past this round, as most people wouldn’t mind a finals match between these two.

The last-16 first legs are to be played on 16, 17, 23 and 24 February 2021, with the second legs scheduled for 9, 10, 16 and 17 March 2021.