“I have to smile through every performance while secretly crying myself to sleep” – Comedian, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah tells #WithChude

#WithChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, comedian, singer and actress, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah opens up to host and founder of Joy Inc., Chude Jideonwo, about her long battle with depression and the steps she took to find herself once again despite the happenings in her life.

Speaking about her experiences as a performer in the public eye, providing joy to thousands of people, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah shared how she had battled depression for years as she tried so hard to infuse the energy she was pouring out to her fans during each show into her own personal space.

“I was depressed for years. People cannot understand until they have been in it. It is not something you can use words to explain. First of all what people don’t understand is that when you are in a situation where you do not feel whole from the beginning, and then there is some more stripping happening in that situation, your unwholesomeness becomes more apparent to you because you realise that you had no self-esteem. I didn’t believe in myself,” she explained.

“Yes I was Chigul and people liked me and I had fans. However, that was not it. That was not the joy. I did not see anything about myself that was worth liking. I thought that maybe I was unlovable; will it ever work for me? You are a woman when you wake up in the morning and do all the things you do, comb your hair and wear makeup and you feel good. However, on the inside, you feel like an empty trash bag. That does not stop you from coming out and putting up the performance of a lifetime.
“Once that is all done and dusted, you return home, take all of this off, lie in bed alone and you cry yourself to sleep sometimes. The next day you are up, putting up another performance that means the world to your fans; repeating the process again. I had to come to a point where I just said, ‘Lord you must have a plan. I choose to trust you’. I was in a theoretical production of my life for a while, but the show has ended. That show has ended!” she said.

Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah made a choice to end the theoretical production that was her life of depression, but she continues to entertain thousands of people with her unique comedy style; giving comfort to those in the same boat as she was.

#WithChude is a special series of targeted multimedia conversations and investigations focused on narratives that enable and strengthen the mind, heart, and spirit. New episodes of #WithChude show every Saturday at 9 pm on TVC Entertainment, with reruns every Sunday on Wazobia TV at 5 pm and every Thursday on EbonyLife TV at 7:30 pm.

An extended play podcast is up on Spotify, iTunes, among other podcast platforms every Wednesday at 10:00 am. Everyone can join the conversations.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 13, 2020

University of Sussex to hold seminar on in Data Science or Artificial Intelligence

University of Sussex, UK’s leading research institutions will tomorrow, Monday, 14th December, 2020 hold a seminar titled ‘Launching your career ...

Op-Ed Editor December 11, 2020

Òlòtūré, Money Heist, Love Is Blind – What Nigerians watched on Netflix in 2020

It’s been a tumultuous year, filled with uncertainty, social distancing, lockdowns and travel restrictions with Nigerians finding ways to escape, ...

Michael Isaac December 10, 2020

UNDP and FCTA launch Unconditional Cash Transfer Project for vulnerable households, MSMEs and informal businesses in Abuja

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has launched an Unconditional Cash Transfer project targeting the poor and vulnerable in the FCT, with ...

Michael Isaac December 10, 2020

Oluwatobiloba Ajayi emerges winner of The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity 2020

The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity has announced Oluwatobiloba Ajayi as winner of the maiden edition of the N1million ...

Edwin Okolo December 9, 2020

#AriseFashionWeek2020 puts its weight behind new talent

In 2020, the Coronavirus pandemic provided a real world simulation to test the many anxieties that have plagued the global ...

Michael Isaac December 7, 2020

“As a person living with HIV, I am treated worse than a criminal” – TV presenter, producer, and Activist, Mary Ero tells #WithChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, TV presenter, producer, and activist, Mary Ero, opens up to host and founder of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail