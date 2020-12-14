FG’s plan to build 300,000 houses begins this week —Presidency| 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG’s plan to build 300,000 houses begins this week —Presidency

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, on Sunday, declared that the Federal Government’s plan to build 300,000 affordable houses for Nigerians will start this week.

In a statement titled “About 20 states indicate interest in ESP plan to build 300,000 houses for Nigerians at about N2m each,” Akande stated that about 20 state governments have indicated interest in joining the housing plan.

“This week, the portal to invite Nigerians interested either as beneficiaries of the Social Housing or as delivery partners would be launched by the Family Homes Fund, the Federal Government agency designated to implement the scheme,” he said.

No plan to introduce new taxes in 2021- FG

The federal government says it has no plan to introduce new taxes or increase current taxes in 2021.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this on Friday, at a public hearing organised by the house of representatives committee on finance in Abuja.

She said the government is making efforts to reduce tax burden on Nigerians due to the current economic crises caused by COVID-19 pandemic and fall in prices of crude oil.

“What we don’t have in the finance bill 2020 is an increase in tax. There are no new taxes that are being introduced and there is no increase in taxes,” she said.

Over 300 schoolboys still missing after Katsina school attack

More than 300 schoolboys were declared missing after gunmen attacked a secondary school in Kankara, Katsina state and they are stil yet to be rescued, according to authorities.

Bandits on motorcycles had arrived at the all-boys Government Science School on Friday, engaging security forces in a shoot out and forcing hundreds of students to flee.

“So far we are yet to account for 333 pupils,” Katsina Governor Aminu Masari said on Sunday after a meeting with security officials, adding that the boarding school had a total of 839 students. “Efforts are being made to ascertain the actual number of children that have been kidnapped,” said Masari.

Nigerian musicians, Omah Lay, Ms Tems, arrested in Uganda

Nigerian artistes, Omah Lay and Ms Tems have been arrested by the Ugandan police in Kampala for flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

They were arrested shortly after their performance on Saturday night at The Big Brunch, a concert that held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala.

Luk Owoyesigyire, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan Police, confirmed their arrest on Twitter on Sunday; adding that Dungu Ivan, the manager of the venue where the musicians performed, and the events manager, Prim Kasana, were arrested.

NCDC confirms 418 new COVID-19 cases

418 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-113

FCT-86

Abia-47

Kaduna-39

Rivers-27

Katsina-22

Benue-14

Oyo-13

Kano-12

Enugu-8

Edo-7

Imo-7

Bauchi-6

Ebonyi-6

Ogun-6

Ondo-4

Nasarawa-1



73,175 confirmed

66,090 discharged

1,197 deaths pic.twitter.com/YjZtQ3RtnR — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 13, 2020