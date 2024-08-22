MSport announces new partnership with Chelsea FC as Official Betting Partner in Africa

MSport, Africa’s leading online gaming and betting platform, proudly announces a new and exciting partnership with Chelsea FC, establishing its role as the Official Betting Partner in Africa.

MSport, renowned for its technical superiority, innovative features, and exceptional service quality, stands as the premier destination for online gaming enthusiasts across Africa. With a unique User Interface (UI) and a commitment to delivering a superior User Experience (UX), MSport continues to lead the industry in markets such as Nigeria and Ghana, with ambitious plans for further expansion throughout the continent.

The signing of this exclusive regional partnership marks a significant milestone for both MSport and Chelsea FC. This new alliance highlights the visions of both entities, focusing on excellence, innovation, and connecting with a passionate fan base.

This new partnership will leverage Chelsea’s strong African ties to create unique opportunities for fan engagement. By utilizing MSport’s state-of-the-art betting platform, fans will enjoy an enhanced experience that brings them closer to the action.

Chelsea FC’s rich history with African players, has cemented the club’s deep connection with Africa. This partnership aims to further strengthen this bond and connect Chelsea FC with its vast fan base across the continent.

Casper Stylsvig, Chelsea Football Club’s Chief Revenue Officer commented: “We’re delighted to partner with MSport in their commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and driving innovation. Africa continues to be an important region to the Club, underpinned by our large following of committed and passionate fans. This partnership underscores our shared ambition to expand our legacy in the African region and provide fans with an engaging and immersive experience.”

Commenting on the partnership, Adrian Cheka, MSport’s Sportsbook Director, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Chelsea FC. This collaboration goes beyond just business; it’s about celebrating and strengthening the natural bond between two winning entities. Chelsea FC has a rich history with African players and fans, and together, we aim to push boundaries and set new standards of excellence in the African market.”

About MSport

MSport is a leading online gaming and betting platform in Africa, renowned for its innovative features, exceptional service quality, and commitment to delivering a superior user experience. As the Official Sports Betting Partner of major football clubs, MSport aims to enhance fan engagement and set new standards in the industry. With a focus on trust, agility, and exciting promotions, MSport continues to expand its presence across the continent.

About Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea Football Club is one of the top football clubs globally and its men’s team were the FIFA

Club World Cup winners for 2021, with the final when the side beat Brazilian side Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi held in 2022 due to the pandemic. That success followed winning the UEFA Champions League for a second time in 2021 with victory over Manchester City in Porto.

Founded in 1905, Chelsea is London’s most central football club, based at the iconic 40,000capacity Stamford Bridge stadium. Nicknamed ‘The Blues’, the club lifted the Champions League for the first time in 2012 and has also won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup eight times, the Football League Cup five times, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup twice, the UEFA Super Cup twice and the Football League Championship once, in 1955.

The 2021 Champions League and Super Cup triumphs ensured Chelsea became the first club to win four major UEFA club competitions twice, following its earlier successes in those two competitions as well as the Europa League and Cup Winners’ Cup.

The Chelsea Women’s team have enjoyed a huge amount of success and in 2024 won the FA

Women’s Super League for a fifth consecutive year and the seventh time overall. The Women’s FA Cup has been won on five occasions. The side has also captured the FA Women’s League Cup twice as well as reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in 2021. In addition to possessing some of the world’s most recognisable players, Chelsea has also invested in its future with a state-of-the-art Academy and training centre in Cobham, Surrey.

Since the Academy building’s opening in 2008, the club has won seven FA Youth Cups, backto-back UEFA Youth League titles in 2015 and 2016, and the U23 and U18 Premier League national championships most recently in 2019/20 and 2017/18 respectively.

The Chelsea Foundation boasts one of the most extensive community initiatives in sport, helping to improve the lives of children and young people all over the world. Official Website https://www.chelseafc.com

