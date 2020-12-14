See major highlights of the 2014 Confab Report; the Senate has announced plans to review

The Nigerian Senate ad hoc Committee on Constitution Review has set up sub-committees to review the 2014 National Conference reports from the immediate past administration as well as the Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led Committee on restructuring.

Deputy Senate President and Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, disclosed this during the panel’s second meeting Thursday, December 10, 2020. And, the panel had held its first meeting on February 26, 2020, when it was inaugurated.

Here are some key things you should know about the Confab Report:

Advocates restructuring

The 2014 National Conference, which was tagged 2014 Confab was inaugurated by the Goodluck Jonathan administration. At the end of the conference, 620 recommendations were made, including suitable ways to restructure Nigeria to fix the rot in the system and expedite socio-economic growth. The document considers several issues such as fiscal federalism, devolution of power, resource control, creation of states, forms of government, revenue allocation, ethnic nationalities, and resolution of the herdsmen and farmers’ crises.

Removal of immunity clause for public office holders

The CONFAB report also recommends the removal of immunity clause for criminal charges, to ensure that public office holders do not hide behind their immunity to evade justice if found guilty of any criminal offence while in office. It will also encourage accountability among the ruling class.

Independent candidacy/Diaspora voting

On election matters, it advocates independent candidacy and diaspora voting during elections to ensure that qualified citizens who wish to run for any public office of their choice can do so independent of party politics. On the other hand, diaspora voting will ensure that no Nigerian outside the country is disenfranchised during elections.

Cutting down the cost of governance

To cut down the cost of governance, the report recommends that the number of political appointees be reduced and that the President chooses 18 ministers only from the six geo-political zones and nothing more than 30% of his ministers from outside the Legislature.

Creation of more states

For the sake of fairness, justice and equity, recommendations were made for the creation of more states across the country to ensure an even distribution of states across zones so that no one feels cheated.

Return of mission schools to their original owners

It was also agreed that state governments would hand over public schools to religious missions which were taken over from them over four decades ago. It is believed that this will go a long way to improve the quality of education in the country as there will be proper management of these schools.