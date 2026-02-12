Top 5 Stories Of The Day | EFCC, ICPC Warn How Poor Funding Weakens Corruption Cases

Best Way to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria and Get Paid Fast (2025)

EFCC, ICPC warn how poor funding weakens corruption cases

El-Rufai fears arrest as 2027 political tension rises

Correctional service reveals that 64% of prison inmates are yet to be tried

Tempers flare in senate as lawmakers clash at the budget session

FG blames vandalism for coastal highway flooding

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria’s leading anti-corruption bodies have warned that inadequate funding is slowing investigations and court proceedings. At their 2026 budget defence, both the ICPC and EFCC told the Senate that partial releases of approved funds have disrupted operations and weakened staff welfare.

ICPC chairman Musa Aliyu said only small portions of overhead and capital allocations for 2025 were released. He revealed that some prosecutors pay court expenses out of pocket, while cases are delayed due to limited resources. Even so, the agency recovered large sums and secured convictions.

EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede also cited funding gaps and unpaid obligations, calling for stronger financial backing.

El-Rufai fears arrest as 2027 political tension rises

Former Kaduna governor Nasir el-Rufai has said he expects to be arrested by federal authorities at any time. In an interview with BBC Hausa, he claimed that four of his former aides have already been detained and believes he could be next.

El-Rufai accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of mounting pressure on politicians to either join or remain in the party as preparations for the 2027 election gather pace. He recently defected from the APC to the African Democratic Congress.

He also dismissed claims that he had ever been close to President Bola Tinubu, saying they had never had a personal relationship and were not friends.

Correctional service reveals that 64% of prison inmates are yet to be tried

Nearly two-thirds of inmates in Nigeria’s prisons are awaiting trial, according to the Nigerian Correctional Service. Speaking during the 2026 budget defence, Controller General Sylvester Nwakuche said 51,955 of the 80,812 inmates recorded as of 9 February had not been convicted.

He explained that the service manages custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of detainees. In 2025, it received ₦184.63 billion, with most personnel funds released. However, only part of the overhead allocation was paid, leaving ₦10.75 billion in unpaid food costs.

For 2026, ₦198.85 billion has been proposed, including ₦138.30 billion for staff salaries.

Tempers flare in senate as lawmakers clash at the budget session

A budget defence meeting turned tense on Wednesday as two senators exchanged sharp words during a joint session of the national assembly committees on works with the Ministry of Works. The session was chaired by Rufai Hanga, who stood in for the committee chairman.

Trouble began when Onyekachi Nwebonyi, who was praising the works minister, was asked by Hanga to round off his remarks. Nwebonyi objected, saying Senator Adams Oshiomhole had earlier spoken for about 15 minutes without interruption.

Visibly upset, Nwebonyi said he had spoken for only five minutes and insisted he could take over the session as the ranking presiding officer, describing it as proper procedure.

FG blames vandalism for coastal highway flooding

The federal government has said that recent flooding on part of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway was caused by vandalism and blocked drains, not poor construction. Lagos federal controller of works, Olufemi Dare, said damaged manhole covers and refuse dumped into drains prevented rainwater from flowing properly.

He explained that the road has a strong underground drainage system designed to handle stormwater. However, vandals reportedly removed covers and steel fittings, while waste blocked the channels. Officials worked late into the night to clear debris and restore water flow.

Security has been tightened, and the road will close from midnight Friday to 12.30 pm Saturday for the Access Bank Marathon.