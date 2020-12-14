IPOB is trending again and this is what we know

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is in the news again. This time, not exactly because it’s acclaimed leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has said something controversial again, but because they have launched a security outfit for South-East Nigeria.

In a statement Sunday, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, said the objective of the security network is to protect the South-East and South-South from “criminal activity”. According to Powerful, the outfit is a replica of Amotekun launched by the governors of the South-West to curb insecurity in that region.

“The sole aim and objective of this newly formed security outfit known as Eastern Security Network is to halt every criminal activity and terrorist attack on Biafraland,” he said.

Powerful also adds that the security outfit will do the same things Miyetti Allah does.

Eastern Security Network – IPOB

Separatist movements across Southern Nigeria are not news to anyone within and outside the country, but IPOB has been most loud about its intentions.

Through protests and other forms of social mobilisation (like boycotts), IPOB has stayed consistent with its move towards actualising the sovereign state of Biafra.

The protests have, indeed, triggered tension, with security agencies applying excessive force to quell the protests. And on January 18, 2018, the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the application by IPOB asking for an order reversing the order proscribing the group and designating it a terrorist organisation. Justice Abdu Kafarati had on September 20, 2017, made the order proscribing IPOB and designating it as a terrorist group upon an ex parte application by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Interestingly, that was not enough to stop the activities of the separatist group. In fact, they have gone on with protests and called for boycotts of especially elections in the region. Recall how October 22, 2020, the group called on all revolutionists to organise themselves together and bring down every property belonging to a former governor and other “wicked politicians” whom it accused of aiding the killing of peaceful protesters.

Before then, August 24, 2020, at least two people were killed in a clash between security officers and the IPOB group. DSS said two of its personnel were killed in what they called an unprovoked attack, while IPOB, in a statement, said 21 of their members were killed and more than 40 others arrested after security forces stormed one of their meetings.

Since it was founded in 2012, it has been stories of killings, back and forth between its leaders, especially Nnamdi Kanu (who was declared wanted by the Nigerian government), and the Nigerian government. The State governments have stayed relatively quiet.

And now, the group has taken another step to further its objectives – launching the Eastern Security Network.

Unveiling the Eastern Security Network. This Is our answer to insecurity and Fulani terrorism.



~ Mazi Nnamdi KANU

IPOB Leader



WATCH THE VIDEO HERE https://t.co/JAi8uDyZNX pic.twitter.com/IGm2VJSJF7 — The Biafra Restoration Voice – TBRV (@TBRVorg) December 13, 2020

We are determined and we will defend our land! What we are doing is no different from Amotekun or Miyetti Allah! #WeMove



~ @MaziNnamdiKanu

12/12/2020 pic.twitter.com/goYwgqeyIc — The Biafra Restoration Voice – TBRV (@TBRVorg) December 12, 2020