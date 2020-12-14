#YNaijaSportsAnalysis: Is Anthony Joshua going to accept the biggest fight of his career?

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, this past weekend, put up another commanding performance, as he dominated his opponent Kubrat Pulev from start to finish. The match would have been over in the third round as Joshua was able to floor Pulev that early, but a dogged fighting spirit led Pulev to hold out till the ninth round. Eventually, reality caught up with the 39-year-old boxer as Anthony Joshua’s superior stamina and power won him the match.

Following Joshua’s victory, one thought quickly comes to mind, and it is the same thing the rest of the world is thinking; the prospect of a Joshua Vs Tyson Fury bout.

Even as soon as Joshua had defeated Pulev, Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter was met with questions on the possibility of a Joshua/Fury fight. He noted to the media that negotiations to set up a Joshua Vs Fury fight is taking place as early as Monday.

“A couple of days.” Was Hearn’s response when asked how soon the fight can be set up.

“We need to write to the governing bodies and say yes we have a deal and we will now talk to the various sites and confirm the dates shortly for what I suppose will be the end of May.”

“There is no reason we cannot complete the deal and then move on and solve the other problems,” Hearn said.

Meanwhile, Fury took to social media to express his impatience on getting his hands on Joshua. He stated that he wants the fight next and will knock AJ out like he did the Bronzebomer Deontay Wilder.

Fury’s claim is not unfounded as many people, even boxing greats, have staked their bets on Fury to come out on top if he goes against AJ.

Mike Tyson: “[Fury] is the best heavyweight champion of the world since myself. He is the man, I don’t care what anybody says.”

George Foreman: “That boy Tyson Fury, you’re going to have to bring everything you’ve got to beat him.”

Even some fans seem to agree:

This leaves the question, will AJ accept the biggest fight of his life? And will he be the one to unify all four world heavyweight boxing titles or is that milestone going to be achieved by Fury.

AJ has three of the four world heavyweight boxing titles: The International Boxing Federation title IBF, The World Boxing Organization title WBO, and, The International Boxing Organization title IBO. While Fury has The World Boxing Council title WBO.

A fight between the two would no doubt unify the titles, making who ever wins the first man to have all four titles. This will easily be the biggest match of AJ’s and Fury’s career, and it is sure to make it to the list of greatest fights of all time. The question is, are both fighters game?

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Omoleye Omoruyi December 14, 2020

IPOB is trending again and this is what we know

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is in the news again. This time, not exactly because it’s acclaimed leader, Nnamdi ...

Uroupa Kiakubu December 14, 2020

See major highlights of the 2014 Confab Report; the Senate has announced plans to review

The Nigerian Senate ad hoc Committee on Constitution Review has set up sub-committees to review the 2014 National Conference reports from the ...

Chinedu Okafor December 14, 2020

#YNaijaSportsExtra: Barcelona set to butt heads with PSG | #UCLDraw

The group stages of the UEFA Champions League came to an end on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, and with it ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 12, 2020

#TE15G: All you missed at the first-ever virtual edition of Africa’s largest Gospel Concert

It’s December and the mega city famously known in times as these; as the country’s entertainment capital plays host to ...

Ado Aminu December 12, 2020

Kidnap of 600 children in ‘Katsina’ is grave evidence that the President has lost the plot on security

It is no news that the constant cries of Nigerians for the basic necessities of governance have been falling on ...

Omoleye Omoruyi December 11, 2020

I am sorry, please forgive me | Timi Adigun apologises after allegations of sexual abuse

How soothing it is for Nigerians to err – knowing fully well the devastating implications – and arrive in a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail