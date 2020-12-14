YNaijaSportsAnalysis: Is Anthony Joshua going to accept the biggest fight of his career?

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, this past weekend, put up another commanding performance, as he dominated his opponent Kubrat Pulev from start to finish. The match would have been over in the third round as Joshua was able to floor Pulev that early, but a dogged fighting spirit led Pulev to hold out till the ninth round. Eventually, reality caught up with the 39-year-old boxer as Anthony Joshua’s superior stamina and power won him the match.

ANTHONY JOSHUA KNOCKS OUT PULEV BRUTALLY!!!! #JoshuaPulev pic.twitter.com/U2bB9XA92F — Strictly Boxing Fans (@BoxingBritain1) December 12, 2020

Following Joshua’s victory, one thought quickly comes to mind, and it is the same thing the rest of the world is thinking; the prospect of a Joshua Vs Tyson Fury bout.

Even as soon as Joshua had defeated Pulev, Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter was met with questions on the possibility of a Joshua/Fury fight. He noted to the media that negotiations to set up a Joshua Vs Fury fight is taking place as early as Monday.

“A couple of days.” Was Hearn’s response when asked how soon the fight can be set up.

“We need to write to the governing bodies and say yes we have a deal and we will now talk to the various sites and confirm the dates shortly for what I suppose will be the end of May.”

“There is no reason we cannot complete the deal and then move on and solve the other problems,” Hearn said.

Meanwhile, Fury took to social media to express his impatience on getting his hands on Joshua. He stated that he wants the fight next and will knock AJ out like he did the Bronzebomer Deontay Wilder.

Fury’s claim is not unfounded as many people, even boxing greats, have staked their bets on Fury to come out on top if he goes against AJ.

Mike Tyson: “[Fury] is the best heavyweight champion of the world since myself. He is the man, I don’t care what anybody says.”

George Foreman: “That boy Tyson Fury, you’re going to have to bring everything you’ve got to beat him.”

Even some fans seem to agree:

After watching @anthonyfjoshua v pulev. In my opinion @Tyson_Fury would slap the head off AJ for 12 rounds, could ko him in any of them 12 if he wanted. Complete different levels. — Daryl Thomas Gallon (@darylgallon93) December 13, 2020

Now fight someone that’s not 40 and wants to fight back. Fury’s gonna get ya — Lloyd Baldwin 🇬🇧 (@LloydBaldwin4) December 13, 2020

It’ll probably be more work for @Tyson_Fury to get his Passat through its next M.O.T than it will be to knock @anthonyfjoshua out #FuryJoshua — Callum Lyon (@CallumLyon) December 13, 2020

Eddie hearn tonight after Anthony Joshua knock pulev out and immediately he remember AJ is fighting fury night pic.twitter.com/FI6wI4wCea — ID_Noble (@ojoidowujoseph) December 13, 2020

This leaves the question, will AJ accept the biggest fight of his life? And will he be the one to unify all four world heavyweight boxing titles or is that milestone going to be achieved by Fury.

AJ has three of the four world heavyweight boxing titles: The International Boxing Federation title IBF, The World Boxing Organization title WBO, and, The International Boxing Organization title IBO. While Fury has The World Boxing Council title WBO.

RT if you want Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua next!



No More Excuses! #JoshuaFury pic.twitter.com/lBSK4gMI71 — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) December 13, 2020

A fight between the two would no doubt unify the titles, making who ever wins the first man to have all four titles. This will easily be the biggest match of AJ’s and Fury’s career, and it is sure to make it to the list of greatest fights of all time. The question is, are both fighters game?