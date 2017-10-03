Why we won’t adopt the 2014 Confab report – Presidency

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu on Channels Television’s programme on the event of Nigeria’s 57th Independence anniversary celebrations, has reiterated this administration’s resolve not to adopt the 2014 Confab report.

Why?

“It was not an inclusive conference. You very well recall that the leaders of our own party – whether ACN and all of that and the governors were missing from that conference. To make matters worse, the confab was heavily criticised but the Goodluck Jonathan administration went on with it. This (the confab) was lopsided in terms of representation, ethnically, religiously, regionally; and they were insensitive to all of these things and then they want to force it down the throats of everyone. That is why it’s a problem.”

