Chelsea gives Thomas Tuchel the sack

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea’s head coach, has been fired following a run of underwhelming results, including the club’s loss in its opening UEFA Champions League matchup this season.

Aside from winning the Champions League since taking over for Lampard, the German hasn’t been able to produce results that are consistent with the club’s investment in players and desire to contend for the league. The club lost two cup finals during his tenure, and after six games, it is now ranked sixth in the league.

Losing the Champions League opener now seems to be the pinnacle of everything for Todd Boehly. Tuchel’s tenure was always going to be under heavy scrutiny due to the new ownership and constant entry and exit at the club.

A statement on the club’s website announcing Tuchel’s sack reads: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup, and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”