Chelsea gives Thomas Tuchel the sack

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea’s head coach, has been fired following a run of underwhelming results, including the club’s loss in its opening UEFA Champions League matchup this season.

Aside from winning the Champions League since taking over for Lampard, the German hasn’t been able to produce results that are consistent with the club’s investment in players and desire to contend for the league. The club lost two cup finals during his tenure, and after six games, it is now ranked sixth in the league.

Losing the Champions League opener now seems to be the pinnacle of everything for Todd Boehly. Tuchel’s tenure was always going to be under heavy scrutiny due to the new ownership and constant entry and exit at the club.

A statement on the club’s website announcing Tuchel’s sack reads: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup, and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 3, 2022

Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Tiger Woods lead the career honors after Serena Williams’ exit from the US Open.

Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open; the 40-year-old is anticipated to retire from ...

Joshua Ononose August 24, 2022

Falconets spotted sleeping on the ground in Turkey airport after knockout from U20 Women’s World Cup

Online images have shown Nigeria’s Super Falconets sleeping on chairs and on the ground at an airport in Istanbul, Turkey. ...

Joshua Ononose August 22, 2022

Falconets exit Women’s World Cup following defeat to Netherlands

Nigeria was eliminated from the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup on Sunday after losing to the Netherlands 2-0. At their ...

Joshua Ononose August 18, 2022

U20 Women’s World Cup: The Falconets defeat Canada and advance to the quarterfinals to play the Netherlands

The Falconets defeated Canada 3-1 at the Estadio Alajuela Morera Soto early on Thursday to complete their group stage campaign ...

Joshua Ononose August 10, 2022

Former Manchester United player, Ryan Giggs, charged with headbutting former girlfriend

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been charged with assault for headbutting his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville. The Manchester United ...

Joshua Ononose August 9, 2022

Legendary tennis player, Serena Williams, has announced her retirement

The tennis champion of the United States, Serena Williams, declared on Tuesday that “the countdown has begun” to her retirement ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail