Imo will overcome present challenges with prayers – Uzodimma; Falana sues FG, NASS over absence of CCTV at Kuje prisons | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

Imo will overcome present challenges with prayers – Uzodimma

Government Hope Uzodimma of Imo has expressed faith that if citizens diligently prayed to God, the state will overcome its current difficulties.

The governor made this statement on Tuesday in Owerri at the second “Imo Unity Prayer and Praise Convention,” which was hosted by the CAN’s Imo chapter.

In his remarks, Uzodinma noted that the ceremony was fitting because God’s constancy and grace had enabled the state to overcome its security obstacles.

He expressed gratitude to CAN for organizing the event and advised the people of Imo to keep praying and giving thanks, saying that “God hears our prayers.”

”God has been there for us. In good times and in challenging times, he is always there. There is evidence everywhere to show that Almighty God is in Imo.

”There is nothing God cannot do and there is nothing hidden under the earth or below the heavens that God doesn’t know, therefore, it behooves all of us to continue to serve God and humanity, especially by being fair to our neighbours.

”We were challenged but we didn’t go retaliating. We put our knees to the ground, we prayed and God answered us. My administration and people will continue to pray to God,” he said.

Be mindful of fake news, NBC urges Nigerians

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned Nigerians to be wary of fake news, which has the potential to stir up animosity, antagonism, and other negative emotions.

The recommendation was made by Malam Balarabe Ilelah, Director-General of NBC, on Tuesday at the National Fact-Checking Course in Abuja, which was put on by the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Ilelah said, “It is quite apt to say that Nigerians must always be mindful of fake news.

“And this may consequently, lead to disunity, disaffection, violence, and sometimes war.

“That is why the NBC is committed to arresting the menace by encouraging broadcasters to provide the detailed and intelligent daily account of local, national, and international events in a truthful and accurate manner without distortions, exaggerations, or misrepresentations.

“The commission has categorically discouraged any form of fake news and any such breach is sanctioned instantly.’’

The head of NBC praised NOA for its dedication, particularly with regard to educating fact-checkers who were recruited from the military, paramilitary, and other agencies.

The creation of a code of conduct for online platforms is one of the duties assigned to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), according to Mr. Kashifu Abdullahi, the agency’s director general.

Abdullahi was represented by Malam Bashiru Ibrahim, Manager, Digital Architect, NITDA’s Center for Digital Literacy and Capacity Development.

The Federal Government’s attempts to make the digital ecosystem safer for Nigerians, he claimed, were in keeping with the principle.

According to NITDA chief, one of the requirements under the code was that platforms shall engage the services of certified fact-checkers to counteract information targeted to disinform or misinform Nigerians, especially during election periods.

Falana sues FG, NASS over absence of CCTV at Kuje prisons

Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, an activist, and attorney, has brought President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, and the Controller General of Prisons before a Federal High Court in Lagos over their failure to establish CCTV and other forms of control at the Kuje Prison in Abuja, which was stormed by militants in July and released over 600 inmates, including 64 Boko Haram terrorists.

Falana, in the suit, is praying the court to determine “Whether the defendants are not under a legal obligation to provide monitoring devices, close circuit television and other instruments of restraint at Prisons in line with Section 28 (1) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act.

*Whether the defendants are not under a legal obligation to establish and maintain a fully equipped armed squad, and intelligence at prisons, in line with Section 28 (2) of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act.

He is further praying the court to “Declare that by virtue of Section 28 (1), (2) & (3) of the Prisons Act, the defendants are under a legal obligation to: Provide monitoring devices to protect, control and safeguard prisons’ activities, including observatory towers, double perimeter walls, close circuit television, body scanners, e-monitoring devices, electrically activated alarm systems and other instruments of restraint.”

Falana in an affidavit deposed by Ayodele Aribisala averred that in July 2022, the Kuje prisons were attacked by terrorists who released over 600 inmates including 64 Boko Haram terrorists.

“That upon investigations into the uncanny and terrible attack, it was discovered that the prison was not equipped with close circuit televisions and other security monitoring devices that it ought to have been equipped with.”

According to him: “The failure of the defendants to ensure compliance with Section 28 (1), (2) & (3) the Nigerian Correctional Service Act 2019 does not only impact negatively on the rights and security of members of the general public but also the security of the inmates as well.”

Nigeria now global supplier of tech talents – FG

Nigeria is becoming a global provider of tech talent, according to Mr. Kashifu Abdullahi, director general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

This occurs as American tech giant Google on Tuesday in Abuja presented 60 Africa Startups grantees of its second batch Black Founders Fund (BFF) initiative.

In his remarks during the unveiling ceremony, Abdullahi claimed that the project would strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy.

According to him, “This is a golden opportunity for our Startups, because funding is one of the biggest challenges facing the Nigerian tech. ecosystem.

“We have global talents shortage, everywhere they are looking for talents. In Nigeria, we have the talents that is why they are coming to tap from the pool.

“This kind of initiative will help us create more talents in the country, because it is the people’s component of technology.

“If you don’t have the people that will think and invent new ideas, there is no way we can have a good technology.

“It is an opportunity to position ourselves to be the global talent suppliers.”

Abdullahi said that this is because Nigeria cannot compete with the big countries in terms of hardware manufacturing but in terms of software and talent.

“This initiative will help build more in-country talents, solve local problems and upscale them to a global scale.

”This will open up Nigeria’s tech industry to the global market,” he said.

Reports say that 60 grantees will also get non-dilutive awards of between $50,000 and $100,000 and up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credit.

The previous cohort grantees of BFF such as CredPal, and Wellahhealth have started contributing tremendously to the growth of tech. industry.

Police arrest fake reverend sister for child trafficking, rescue 15 children

Fifteen suspected trafficked children were rescued by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command from the residence of one Maureen Wechinwu, who claimed to be a Reverend Sister, in Aluu Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State.

During the parade of suspects by the State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, it was revealed that the children rescued from the suspected trafficker were aged between seven and nine years.

The CP said preliminary investigations have shown that the children were picked from different parts of the South-South states and were being sold out to people. He said it took over 24 hours before the children were able to tell their experiences to the police, adding that they were being tortured and maybe hypnotized as well.

The CP said: “On September 3, 2022, ‘Operation Restore Peace’ personnel of the command, acting on credible information regarding hideout of child traffickers, stormed Omuigwe, Abuja Phase II, Aluu, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, where a lady who claimed to be a Rev. Sister, Maureen Wechinwu, aged 44yrs, was arrested.

“Fifteen children were rescued, and the case was transferred to CP Monitoring Unit for discrete investigation. Investigation revealed the following facts: Prosper Godwin (m) was abducted at Ikpazasia market in Bayelsa State on 31/10/2020, together with two others whom he does not know their whereabouts, and was taken to the suspect.

“Later, he (Prosper) was sold to a woman in Lagos and subsequently returned to the suspect. The parents, Mr. and Mrs. Godwin Ododor have been contacted and they corroborated the statement of the child.”

He further said: “Queen Harry (f) was abducted at Ojukwu filed Mile 1, Diobu, Port Harcourt at about 1900hrs, while on an errand with the elder sister. The mother, Mrs. Florence has been contacted and she corroborated the facts.“