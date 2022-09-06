When I came in here, I never thought I would stay this long – Adekunle #BBNaijaS7

Big Brother Naija housemate, Adekunle, has stated that the Level Up house has been an incredible experience for him and that he will be moved to tears when he exits the show.

In a conversation with housemate Dotun, Adekunle promised to find a secret place “to cry” when he finally left the Big Brother house.

“I didn’t think I would be here. When I was receiving the email, I only tell people I fit go o. Even when I came in here, I never thought I would stay this long. In one month, all these will be over. I would cry when I leave here. I go find space wey nobody fit see me, I would cry,” he said.

Adekunle has been one of the fan favourites on the show, and one of the few Level Up housemates to have won the Head of House game.

On Monday, Adekunle was nominated by housemates for possible eviction but was saved by the Head of House veto power of Hermes, who replaced him with Bryann.

Other housemates up for possible eviction are Phyna, Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy, and Bella.

DStv and GOtv customers have the power to save their favourite Level Up housemate this week and possibly keep him or her in the game till the end.