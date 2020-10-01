YNaijaSportsRoundup: Is English football facing bankruptcy? | See other updates

English football faces a terrible dilemma as they teeter towards the brink of bankruptcy. Owing to the financial strain brought upon by the coronavirus, the league is facing some of its toughest challenges yet.

Since football returned after the lockdown, the English football league has been drawing the finances needed to run the league from a pool of limited resources. This is as a result of the fact that fans are not allowed in attendance, and all the revenue that would have been generated otherwise are not being realised.

A recent ESPN report buttresses this fact as they punched in the numbers and deduced that at this rate, the league would not last past December unless they find a way of equating the cost. Read here…

Arsenal to face long time rival Liverpool

Arsenal are set to face their long time rival Liverpool, and quite frankly the toughest team in the English League in a Carabao Cup bout. This match scheduled for this evening has created quite the buzz, as fans of both teams have set aside their popcorns for this.

The last match between these two teams ended in a 3-1 victory to Liverpool, making this match feel like a must win for Arsenal. The gunners are in a position where they must validate themselves as true contenders this season with this win. With the current momentum of Liverpool, a loss for Arsenal will certainly denote that they are taking a back seat to the Reds.

While the odds are leaning in favor of Liverpool, we can’t wait to see how this all plays out.

Lakers ease past the Heats in playoffs finals

It’s been an inspiring Cinderella story build up for the Miami Heats as they prepared to face of the behemoth team of the Los Angeles Lakers, however, the Heats fairy tale story of overcoming an apparently unbeatable team just hit a bump on the road following the resounding defeat they suffered at the hands of the Lakers.

Losing by 18 points to the Lakers, and losing one of their key players to injury, the Heats may just be way in over their head with this one.

The Lakers take a 1-0 lead and will be looking to end this series in the next three games, but it would be remiss to count the Heats out just yet.

NBA Players take a stand against homophobia

As it stands, the entire world is beginning to experience an irrepressible uprising against all forms of social justice, and the world of sports is no different. The San Diego Loyals, an American soccer team walked off the pitch in protest against their opponents, the Phoenix Rising on Wednesday, after one of the Phoenix players allegedly used a homophobic slur against one of the Loyal’s openly gay players.

After walking out of a 3-1 lead which the Loyals’ seemed to be enjoying, inadvertently forfeiting their chances of reaching the playoffs, the manager and executive vice-president of the club stated “We would not stand for bigotry, homophobic slurs, things of that don’t belong in our game.”

However the Phoenix player who had been accused of making the comment vehemently denied the accusation.

This unfortunate event is following a similar incident that happened with the same team two weeks ago, when a racial slur was used against one of the Loyals’ black players. The player said to have used the racial slur was released from the team.

Dortmund falls to Bayern for German super cup

It was a tough bout between the two German football giants, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to crown a German super cup champion, but one deciding goal in the 82nd minute of the match by Joshua Kimmich sealed the win for Bayern. The match ended 3-2, but was far from a nail biter in the first half.

During the first half of the game, Bayern lead by 2-0 and easily became complacent, it would take Dortmund equalising the two goals in the second half to make them sit up. Eventually Bayern put the deciding goal and the cup was theirs.

With this win Bayern now has the Bundesliga, German Cup, UEFA championship League, and UEFA super cup, all in the space of three months.