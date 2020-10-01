#YNaijaBBNUpdate: Laycon finally addresses Erica’s disqualification

It’s been four days since Laycon was announced the winner of fifth edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, and since then, getting an interview with this rapper seems to rival the difficulty of getting an interview with the President. Fortunately the Beat 99.9fm got him, and he had some interesting things to say to them.

It started with a question to ascertain how he feels being the recipient of such an elusive and at the same time lavish prize. Laycon noted that while he is still adjusting to the reality, he is enjoying every moment as it comes, and taking things at his own pace.

It then moved on to the million dollar question, an elephant in the room that is yet to be addressed and that is the Erica situation.

Laycon was asked why he remained persistent with Erica, hanging on to the possibility that they might still be able to work something out even though he knew that she had something with Kiddwaya, 

Laycon recalled that he didn’t remain persistent like they had suggested, but in fact remembered trying to detach himself from that situation.

“When she said something is going out with I and Kidd, the sensible thing to do was to back off, and that is what I tried to do as much as possible.” He said. “And yeah admittedly I needed help with that, but I never felt that there was a possibility of something happening.”

Next up, Laycon was asked if Erica’s disqualification could have been prevented if they had just had a conversation about the whole kissing debacle.

Laycon stated that he didn’t think that having a conversation with her about it was a great idea, seeing as she was very upset about the whole thing. His reason for avoiding a conversation with Erica was that it may aggravate her even further and land her a third strike, which ironically became the result of not having that conversation.

When asked about his future plans for music, he mentioned that the major goal is to spread love and light.

“The goal is to spread love and light, I will use any means, music is the vocal one.”

 

