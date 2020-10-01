NigeriaAt60: Here are 7 songs to include on your playlist for the Independence anniversary

by Kola Muhammed

In the course of the storied history of Nigeria, through the ups and downs (military and democratic regimes alike), music has been a rallying point for the indigenous witnesses.

For a country celebrating 60 years of independence, she has had her fair share of renditions. Music practitioners often take to the studio to express varying themes, ranging from nostalgia to criticism and hope about the country.

While songs that border on patriotism which have been recorded since 1960 are too numerous to list, there are some since the turn of the millennium which have been adjudged to be evergreen. Anytime they are played, such songs are met with boisterous reception.

With celebrations for Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary already begun, it is a good time to go down the memory lane of these songs, with the scope placed on the last two decades.

Green land – TY Bello

The 2007-released single not only shot shot Ty Bello into prominence but it also shot straight into the class of evergreen songs which hinges on faith and belief of abundance for the Nigerian nation.

Motherland – Sound Sultan

Sound Sultan preaches to Nigerians who have left to seek greener pastures, saying no place like home. This may prove reminiscent for citizens in diaspora. There is also exhortation for concerted efforts to make the country better in the 2007-released song.

Originality – Faze

Member of defunct Plantashun Boiz group, Faze released this song to much acclaim in 2008. the song acknowledges past Nigerian icons in both politics and music while using them as inspiration to go on and achieve greatness.

Great nation – Timi Dakolo

Dropped in 2012, the song extols the virtues of unity and patriotism and the hope for greater things come.

Arise – Mavin crew

Featuring virtually all the Mavin’s singing crew as of the time of release in 2014, ‘Arise’ is a call to action and charge to keep faith in the country.

My Nigeria – Solomon Lange

This is a song of hope and encouragement summed up in the line that “a better day is coming for our beloved nation”. It was released by Lange in 2015.

Orile-ede mi – Tope Alabi

Sung in Yoruba, one of the major Nigerian languages with occasional code-switching to English, the 2019-released song is an invocation to God to make things right with the country. There’s the chant of the pledge to drive home the prayer points.