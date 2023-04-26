The Sports Blog: Manchester City vs Arsenal – Who Will Be Crowned Champions?

It’s crunch time in the Premier League and the title race is heating up! While the trophy may not be on the line just yet, it certainly feels like it is, with Manchester City and Arsenal battling it out for top spot.

Expert pundits reckon that Wednesday’s match at the Etihad Stadium is only going one way – with a victory for City. If they pull it off, they’ll be just two points behind the Gunners with two games in hand, making them firm favourites for glory once again.

Arsenal’s been having a bit of a rough time lately, with their biggest problem being that they can’t seem to keep their cool under pressure. When things start heating up, their psyche just crumbles, as we saw in the second half at Anfield, and again when West Ham brought their A-game to the London Stadium. And let’s not forget the Southampton game, where things went from bad to worse in a heartbeat.

Arsenal have also dropped six points in their last three games, which has allowed City to pounce on the opportunity. Even if the Gunners start off brightly and take the lead, they’re weakened defensively by William Saliba’s injury and Thomas Partey’s poor form.

Pep Guardiola has never lost a title race with City when it’s in the balance, so why should he start now? Even if Mikel Arteta’s men upset the odds, they still have a tough trip to Newcastle to contend with.

So, who’s going to come out on top? It’s make-or-break time, and we can’t wait to find out! And while we’re at it, who’s going to win the Ashes? It’s all to play for!