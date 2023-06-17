Is Mikel Arteta Leaving Arsenal for PSG?

Arsenal’s head coach, Mikel Arteta, has reportedly engaged in discussions with Ligue 1 giants PSG regarding a potential move. However, it appears that Arteta is likely to stay with the Gunners for the time being.

Arteta’s reputation has soared following his impressive management of Arsenal during the 2022/23 season, where the team mounted a sustained challenge for the Premier League title. Despite a slight dip in form towards the end of the campaign, the Gunners had a remarkable season overall and secured a return to the Champions League.

The Spaniard has now established himself as one of the most promising young coaches in Europe, which has naturally attracted interest from other clubs.

Earlier this month, it was reported that PSG had parted ways with Christophe Galtier after just one year in charge, creating a vacancy for the head coach position.

According to a report from RMC Sport, discussions have taken place between PSG’s sporting adviser, Luis Campos, and Arteta in recent weeks. However, the likelihood of these talks resulting in a contract is said to be extremely low.

The report suggests that Arteta is content with the project at Arsenal, particularly after their successful qualification for the Champions League. Additionally, Campos is not the sole decision-maker this time around, as the club previously disagreed over the appointment of Galtier.

Arteta’s current contract with Arsenal runs until 2025, and there have been indications that the club’s owners are keen for him to sign an extension.

Edu, Arsenal’s sporting director, has been a strong supporter of Arteta. However, there have been speculations that Arteta could also be an alternative option for the managerial position at Manchester City or even Real Madrid, with rumors circulating earlier this year.

Former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand even claimed that Arteta is considering a move to Real Madrid.

However, for now, it seems that Arteta is focused on the future and will take his time to evaluate his options.

It remains to be seen how the managerial landscape will unfold, particularly with regards to Barcelona, as the summer of 2025 is expected to be eventful and Arteta could become a highly sought-after figure.