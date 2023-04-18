Granit Xhaka says he will encourage Bukayo Saka to take Arsenal’s next penalty

In a recent post-match interview, Granit Xhaka of Arsenal has put to bed any concerns over Bukayo Saka’s form following his penalty miss against West Ham last Sunday.

Despite Arsenal squandering a two-goal lead for the second time in two games, Xhaka had nothing but praise for the young midfielder.

He said, “This guy is so young. He’s 21, he’s so strong mentally. We are not worried about him.”

Xhaka went on to emphasize that Saka’s missed penalty was not the sole reason for the team’s defeat, and that the entire team needed to support him moving forward.

He said: “He needs our support maybe more than before now. He’s young, this is one more experience for his future. But he’s so strong mentally and will show a reaction Friday.”

Furthermore, Xhaka urged fans not to blame any individual player for the team’s losses and emphasized that missing penalties was just part of the job. He declared: “If there is another penalty on Friday, I will push him to take it again.”

Overall, Xhaka’s comments demonstrate the strong sense of team spirit within Arsenal and a belief in Saka’s ability to bounce back from disappointment.