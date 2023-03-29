Bukayo Saka second only to Messi as best player – Tony Adams

Former Arsenal skipper Tony Adams has said that England’s Bukayo Saka is second only to Lionel Messi as the greatest player in the world.

Saka, Mikel Arteta’s mainstay at the Emirates with 22 goals and 28 assists in the league this season, is trying to lead Arsenal to their first league championship in 20 years while also making a name for himself on the international scene.

The 21-year-old midfielder continues to shine for England under manager Gareth Southgate, scoring a spectacular goal from outside the box in a 2-0 win over Ukraine on Sunday, as reported by Mail Online.

Adams, a former player for Arsenal and widely regarded as one of the game’s all-time greats, says that there is currently only one player in the world who is greater than Saka.

During his column for The Sun, Adams said, “If there’s a better player in world football at the moment, someone who both scores and makes goals, the only one I can think of is Lionel Messi.

“Bukayo is absolutely on fire and the reason Arsenal are top of the table.

“Erling Haaland might be scoring hundreds of goals for Manchester City and Marcus Rashford is also having a phenomenal season for United.

“But Bukayo is, hands down, the Footballer of the Year because he was England’s best player at the World Cup and he’s been the best player for the team eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.”

