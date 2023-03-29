I’ll build the country of your dreams – Tinubu pens message to Nigerians on his 71st birthday

The newly elected president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has pledged to restore the nation and restore “hope of the Nigerian people.”

On his 71st birthday on Wednesday, Tinubu sent a message to the people of Nigeria, saying that the opportunity to lead the nation was the best present he could have gotten.

The former governor of Lagos won the presidential race in February, receiving 8,794,726 ballots, according to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) came in second with 6,984,520 ballots and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came in third with 6,101,533 votes.

The president-elect claimed that his pledges were more than empty rhetoric designed to win over the public.

“With such a privilege already granted to me, I will not go so far as to suggest I am due any birthday presents this year. I have already been given the greatest gift,” he said.

“A chance to lead and fulfill destiny. An opportunity to champion your aspirations and to bring about the Nigeria of your dreams.

“I will, instead, use this day as an opportunity to reiterate my commitment to the great and important task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the hope of the Nigerian people. I campaigned hard and made important promises.

“Those promises were not mere words; professed glibly or cynically to win support. They represent a bond that binds me to the task of creating a better Nigeria for the benefit of every Nigerian, whether you voted for me or not.”