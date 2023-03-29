Singer Skales and wife welcome first child

Nigerian musician Skales and his wife, Precious Njeng-Njeng, are the latest parents in town!

The happy performer posted a picture showing his child clutching his finger on Wednesday.

The musician, whose birthday is April 1, said that God surprised him with a miraculous present.

“God gave me an amazing pre-birthday gift !!! My mama & God know wetin dem do,” he wrote.

However, Skales kept the child’s gender, name, and birth date a secret.

Many people, including fans and famous people, have commented on the post to offer their congratulations to the parents.

In May of 2021, Skales tied the knot with Precious.

After the singer released a diss track in which he referred to his wife as the “devil” in November 2022, rumors began to circulate that the couple was splitting up.

Skales publicly apologized to his wife on March 15 for making their personal lives public.

“I sincerely apologise for letting my grieving times get the best of me by bringing what should be our private lives into the public eye,” he wrote.

“This isn’t an act I am proud of, and I promise to keep progressing daily in my actions and becoming a better man in handling situations.