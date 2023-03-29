Singer Skales and wife welcome first child

Nigerian musician Skales and his wife, Precious Njeng-Njeng, are the latest parents in town!

The happy performer posted a picture showing his child clutching his finger on Wednesday.

The musician, whose birthday is April 1, said that God surprised him with a miraculous present.

“God gave me an amazing pre-birthday gift !!! My mama & God know wetin dem do,” he wrote.

However, Skales kept the child’s gender, name, and birth date a secret.

Many people, including fans and famous people, have commented on the post to offer their congratulations to the parents.

In May of 2021, Skales tied the knot with Precious.

After the singer released a diss track in which he referred to his wife as the “devil” in November 2022, rumors began to circulate that the couple was splitting up.

Skales publicly apologized to his wife on March 15 for making their personal lives public.

“I sincerely apologise for letting my grieving times get the best of me by bringing what should be our private lives into the public eye,” he wrote.

“This isn’t an act I am proud of, and I promise to keep progressing daily in my actions and becoming a better man in handling situations.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija March 29, 2023

Portable may be prosecuted for ‘unruly behaviour’ – Police

Portable, the controversial performer, may be prosecuted for his “unruly behavior,” according to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Tuesday brought ...

YNaija March 29, 2023

Bukayo Saka second only to Messi as best player – Tony Adams

Former Arsenal skipper Tony Adams has said that England’s Bukayo Saka is second only to Lionel Messi as the greatest ...

YNaija March 28, 2023

Portable puts up resistance as police attempt to take him into custody

Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, a well-known street hip-hop musician, has evaded police attempts to arrest him in Ogun State. In ...

YNaija March 28, 2023

What 70% of Nigerian actresses own, na chairmen dey give them – Nedu Wazobia

Nedu Wazobia, a controversial OAP, has said that most of the things that women in the movie industry have were ...

YNaija March 25, 2023

Unpaid ₦30k sparked my 17-year feud with Basketmouth – Comedian AY

Comedian AY Makun recently spoke about the origin of his 17-year feud with fellow comedian Basketmouth during an interview with ...

YNaija March 24, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail