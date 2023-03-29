Portable may be prosecuted for ‘unruly behaviour’ – Police

Portable, the controversial performer, may be prosecuted for his “unruly behavior,” according to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Tuesday brought widespread attention to the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ singer after he looked to fight arrest.

To add insult to injury, the 29-year-old also called himself “a federal government liability” while confronting police.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force’s public affairs director, issued a statement on Wednesday calling Portable’s behavior “unruly.”

The police spokesman claimed the performer acted irrationally toward law enforcement who were just doing their jobs.

Adejobi said that his acts are “criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria,” and that the NPF will look into them.

“Habeeb Okikiola popularly known by his stage name Portable, in a viral video was seen exhibiting irrational behavior,” the statement reads in part.

“Hurling insults at Police officers carrying out their legal duty, an action which is criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria.

“The action of the singer in the video was unruly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers who were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for series of allegations of criminal acts leveled against him.

“The NPF will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offense.

“The Police will not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers who are on lawful duty.

“We need to respect our law enforcement agents who perpetually take the risk of maintaining law and order and fight crimes and criminality in our society.”

The Ogun state police command earlier issued a three-day ultimatum to Portable to report himself.

“We’re expecting him to show up and if he doesn’t come, we are going after him. Only then will he know that he’s not bigger than the law,” the state police spokesperson had said.