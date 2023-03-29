Dare To Inspire 7th Edition: Toyin Kekere-Ekun, Financial Strategist and Bimpe Afolabi, Partner KPMG, Other Leading Professionals to Speak at DTI Mentoring Session | April 8th, 2023

Dare to Inspire (DTI), an initiative set up to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women and youth across the globe, presents her 7th Annual Mentoring Session scheduled to take place via online Webinar on April 8th, 2023. This year’s session like the previous editions will provide a platform to discuss contemporary topics affecting today’s women and youth. Attendees of the online event 

will have the opportunity to observe, interact and learn from outstanding women leaders and role models in the professional and finance sector. The theme for this 7th edition is “SUSTAINABLE  ROADMAP TO ACHIEVING FINANCIAL RESILIENCE”. 

This year’s event will feature leading women leaders and professionals such as Toyin Kekere-Ekun, Chief Executive Officer, Lotus Financial Services, Bimpe Afolabi, Partner, Internal Audit, Governance and Risk Compliance, KPMG. Jennifer Ogunyemi Founder, Sisters in Business, UK, and Wura Abiola  PhD, Managing Director, Management Transformation Ltd (MT).  

The convener of the event Bunmi Ghiazat Adebimpe, a professional coach, holistic counselling therapist and visual creative, while speaking at the announcement on Tuesday, said “We thank God for keeping us to witness the 7th Edition of DTI Mentoring Session. Since we commenced the maiden edition in 2017, we are glad to see the positive impact that these sessions are having on our young women and youths across Nigeria and beyond. As usual, this edition promises to be exciting and inspirational as we will have the presence of high-calibre technocrats and financial leaders who will be sharing important ideas and experiences on how to achieve sound financial health as well as navigating life events that impact our personal income or assets. This is especially important in this period of high inflation caused by rising food and energy prices that has directly impacted everyone’s disposable income and generally led to high cost of living. Therefore, we believe our theme for this year titled ‘Sustainable Roadmap to Achieving Financial Resilience’ is very timely. I  encourage our women and teeming youths to register and participate”. 

The annual mentoring session creates opportunity for young women, youth, professionals, and entrepreneurs to be guided and inspired with the knowledge and life experiences of our seasoned leaders. The theme for last year’s edition was “Health, Happiness and Holistic Wellness” and it had in attendance experienced women leaders such as Dr Maymunah Yusuf multiple award-winning mental health physician and advocate, Summayyah Sadiq-Ojibara Psychotherapist, Counsellor, Life  Coach and Writer (Australia), Hafsah Olufunmilola Ameen-Ikoyi Certified Health Coach and Clinical  Pharmacist and Dr Bilikis Jumoke Oladimeji Physician and Senior Director Healthcare Informatics  (USA). They highlighted the tremendous need for individuals to bring back their awareness to the important aspects of health and wellness. They also shared practical ideas and experiences on living a healthy, happy and holistic life with special significance to taking care of the body and overall wellbeing. 

This year’s event has been scheduled as follows: 

Date: Saturday, 8th of April 2023 

Time: 12 Noon Prompt 

Venue: ZOOM Webinar 

Admission is FREE! To attend, log on to www.daretoinspire.com.ng to register for the event.

For further enquiries, please send an email to [email protected] 

The event is in partnership with Superheads International Limited, Laroche Foundation, VPcube  Studios, The Accubin, Impreme Studios, Fesoda Integrated Services, The MPower Circle, Mustaeina  TV, Bedouin, Four23 Photography, Rubbin Minds, The Umm Fariha Network, Waqhill Associates,  HalTV, KYBevents, DeenTalks Nigeria, Hadiya Home&Lifestyle and ARABEL Exclusive Islamic  Materials Ltd. 

Official media partner is YNaija. 

The official hashtag for the 6th edition is #DTI7.0 

