Dare-To-Inspire 7th Edition Advocates Financial Resilience for Women and Youth

The 7th Edition of the ‘Dare-To-Inspire’ mentoring session was undoubtedly highly informative, educative and an empowering event. On Saturday, 8th April 2023, young women in Nigeria and youth from various parts of the world gathered via a Live webinar to observe, interact and learn from leading finance experts, outstanding women and industry professionals.

Dare-to-Inspire initiative is a leading not-for-profit organization focused on inspiring and empowering young (Muslim) women in Nigeria and youth across the globe. The theme for the 7th Edition “Sustainable Roadmap to Achieving Financial Resilience” highlighted the substantial impact of having sound financial health as a strong determinant for navigating life experiences and crucial events. The speakers shared highly informative financial tips and practical insights with the participants. Like the previous editions, the event was also packed with lots of motivational and inspirational moments.

As an annual knowledge-exchange and mentorship event between present and emerging leaders, the event had in attendance finance experts and professionals such as Toyin Kekere-Ekun, Chief Executive Officer, Lotus Financial Services, Wura Abiola PhD, Managing Director, Management Transformation Ltd (MT), Jennifer Ogunyemi Founder, Sisters in Business, UK, and Bimpe Afolabi, Partner, Internal Audit, Governance and Risk Compliance, KPMG.

The convener of the event Bunmi Ghiazat Adebimpe, who is a professional coach, holistic counselling therapist and visual creative, while giving her inspiring opening speech noted that the significant challenges faced by today’s young women and youth are getting adequate resources to achieve selfsustenance, being free from unproductive debt, and having savings/investments to further grow wealth. She also highlighted the impact of unforeseen circumstances on individuals with perceived sufficient income when there is no well laid plan in place.

The first speaker, Toyin Kekere-Ekun, speaking on the topic “Financial literacy and wealth management” dug deeper into some financial concepts such as budgeting, assets, liabilities, investments, savings etc using simpler terms from a non-accounting perspective. She highlighted what needs to be done to build up an efficient “rainy day stash” and stressed that maintaining adequate savings is the backbone of securing one’s financial future. Also, emphasizing documenting all earnings and spendings to critically assess one’s needs/wants and use debts for beneficial future returns.

Wura Abiola PhD in delivering her topic titled “The power of negotiation, maximizing your income to make smart choices” explained the big impact negotiation has on the different aspects of financial wellbeing from the context of family, to work and to individuals as economic agents. She touched on women’s role as crucial in ensuring that the wealth and income of a family is sustainable.

Jennifer Ogunyemi’s speech titled “Overcoming financial challenges: Strategies for resilience and success”. She shared invaluable lessons learnt from her personal journey and encouraged participants to seek education as a means to achieve financial success. She ended with sharing beneficial nuggets to improve financial hygiene, diversifying for multiple streams of income and having clear intentions to create and stick to budgeting as a financial plan that helps track income and expenses.

The final speaker of the day, Bimpe Afolabi, delved into the topic: “Tips & Tricks: Understanding Spending Habits, Managing Black Taxes and Creating a Budget that Works”. She delved into the concept of black taxes emphasizing that limits should be put in place to manage expectations so it does not become a burden that will negatively affect one’s mental health and financial resilience. The speaker affirmed that black taxes can be controlled by discipline, budgeting and laying out necessary boundaries and living a modest lifestyle.

The event came to an end with a closing remark from Zahra Abdul kareem, a business strategist, social entrepreneur and community leader. She praised the consistency of the program and expressed delight for the onward movement for women and youth in having fruitful conversations about money and taking concrete steps to grow one’s wealth. She encouraged the participants to invest in knowledge and take actionable steps to a better financial future.

Official media partner is YNaija

The official hashtag for the 7th edition is #DTI7.0

About DARETOINSPIRE®

DARETOINSPIRE® (DTI), is a not-for-profit initiative that aims to empower, enlighten and elevate young (Muslim) women and youth across the globe. DTI’s key mission is to invest in the life of young women and youth, influence their positivity towards life, improve their self-confidence and strengthen their self-worth which ultimately helps to engender growth, create equal opportunities and enhance global economic development.

The FREE annual DTI Mentoring Session brings together successful business leaders, leading industry experts and women role models to inspire and share their experiences, success stories and to discuss other contemporary topics affecting today’s young women and youth globally.