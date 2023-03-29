Exciting Deals & More! Here’s Why You Should Shop at the Ongoing Jumia Tech Week

In case you haven’t heard, Jumia Tech Week is ongoing, and it’s the perfect time to get those tech gadgets and electronic appliances you’ve been eyeing off. This year’s Tech Week promises to be exceptional, with great deals from top household brands. You can purchase any phone or electronic gadget from any category at a discount. Here’s what you need to know about Jumia Tech Week:

  1. Two weeks of deals

Jumia Tech Week 2023 is ongoing. The promo started on the 20th March 2023 and will run till the 2nd April 2023. During this time, you get access to products in different categories like smartphones, accessories, laptops, appliances, televisions, printers, home audio, storage devices, video games, and more Some of the top brands partnered with include Xiaomi, Oraimo, Samsung, Tecno, Infinix, Edifier, Weyon, Nexus, Haier Thermocool, Scanfrost, Binatone, and so on.

  1. Brand Days

Another exciting proposition for this Tech Week is the Brand days. Customers can get further discounts and special deals on products from the official stores of their favourite brands.

  1. Fast Delivery

During this Tech Week, you get fast delivery on all products you purchase that have the Jumia Express tag. This means you don’t have to wait long for your items to arrive.

  1. Free Return & Refund

As a Jumia customer, you can request a return for items purchased on Jumia within 15 days after delivery for items purchased from an official store and 7 days for items purchased from other sellers. All it takes is for you to go to the order page and request a return.

  1. Pay on Delivery

Jumia offers flexible payment options for your convenience. So whether you’re looking to buy the latest mobile phone, computer, TV, video games, cameras, or accessories, you can place your order and choose the “pay on delivery” option. You get to pay once the item is delivered to your doorstep. You also have the option of using JumiaPay if you don’t have cash. Jumia is committed to providing the best shopping experience to its customers across the country.

  1. Games

Jumia will also be making shopping exciting with fun games, including flash sales where discounts on certain products are available for a few hours. Treasure hunts on amazing products at up to 99% off.

Don’t wait any longer; take advantage of the amazing discounts on Jumia Tech Week until April 2nd by visiting www.jumia.com.ng.  Happy shopping!

