“Never thought I would be married to the devil”- Nigerian Singer Skales

Skales, a Nigerian singer who recently lost his mother, has moved on from publicly criticizing his wife, Precious a.k.a. Hasanity, to releasing a diss track in which he talks about his marriage.

Remember that the singer told people not to marry a heartless woman, and he also criticized his own wife, whom he said was only mourning his mother on Instagram and not in person.

Skales has now released a diss track in which he says that he is married to the devil.

See the lyrics of the song below;

“Rest in peace to Mama John. I never scared I’m a mama’s son.

“Never thought I’ll be married to the devil, my life is a movie, that shit is on another level

“Ain’t no much to discuss, it’s too much to bear I’m just filled with disgust. Lost my Queen to the evil of this cold world, now it’s just me alone against the whole world.”

Skales went on to say in the song,

“Disappointed by the one I called fam. This shit wasn’t no love, it was all for the gram. How can you be so insensitive, you could have saved my mama’s life you were ten minutes away from the crib.

“I’m in my feelings and I really don’t know how to act. You said it was better for worse, but you didn’t have my back.”