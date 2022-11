Former APC Presidential aspirant Adamu Garba, has advised Nigerians to not be sentimental in the upcoming 2023 elections.

He urged them to vote for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was after he compared Tinubu to a ‘statecraft economist’.

He also called the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi a ‘shop economist’.

He said, “We aren’t voting for a factory manager, shop keeper or nothing but for a President who can manage African economy”