Skales apologizes to wife on her birthday after social media drama

Popular singer Skales has taken to social media to tender a heartfelt public apology to his wife, Precious Hassanity, on her birthday. In a sweet note posted on March 15th, 2023, the musician sought to clear the air after a public spat in October 2022 when he accused his wife of fake mourning the death of his mother and doing things for social media to see.

In the post, Skales had called his wife out, telling her to take down her emotional post and accusing her of being heartless. He went as far as referring to her as a devil and expressed disbelief that he could have married someone like her.

However, in his latest post, Skales acknowledged that he had let his grieving times get the best of him, and he had since learned from the experience. He apologized for his actions and expressed his love, respect, and care for his wife. He promised to do better and wished her the most amazing year yet.

Skales and Precious got married on October 25th, 2021, and their public spat in October 2022 raised concerns among their fans. The singer’s apology on his wife’s birthday is a step in the right direction, as it shows his commitment to making their marriage work. Fans have taken to social media to express their support and wish the couple a happy married life.