Bolanle Ninalowo Announces Separation from Wife After 18 Years of Marriage

In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo, known for his roles in popular movies like “Far From Home,” has revealed the painful decision to end his 18-year marriage with his wife, Bunmi. The announcement, made on a Friday, left fans and followers shocked and saddened.

At 43 years old and a father of two, Ninalowo expressed his deep emotions in the post, describing himself as “heartbroken” and “shattered” by the decision. He shared the news of their separation without delving into the specific reasons behind it.

The couple had marked a significant milestone just months before their separation, celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary in November 2022. Ninalowo’s announcement comes as a surprise to many, as they appeared to be a strong and loving couple.

While not revealing the cause of their split, Bolanle Ninalowo concluded his Instagram post with a reflection on the consequences of one’s actions, saying, “May God help me and reward me with all I truly deserve or punish me for all I have done wrong if that be the case. In the end, we will all live with the consequences of our actions.”

The separation of Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife is a personal and emotional moment for the actor and his family, and their well-wishers hope for peace and healing during this challenging time.