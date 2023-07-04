Kanu Nwankwo and Wife Mark 20th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife, Amarachi Kanu, are celebrating their remarkable 20-year journey of marriage. The couple took to Instagram to share their joy and affection in a heartfelt post captioned, “Happy Anniversary, Mr and Mrs Kanu.”

In the video shared, the couple is seen enjoying a serene and intimate celebration in a high-rise building. Kanu, clearly smitten by his beautiful wife, presents her with a bottle of wine as she sits by the window, basking in the sunset and the picturesque view.

Expressing his love, Kanu affectionately tells his wife, “My lovely wife, I love you, the mother of my kids,” before planting a tender kiss on her lips.

Amarachi Nwankwo, a fitness enthusiast, tied the knot with Kanu at the age of 18 in 2004. While she had the full support of her parents and immediate family, their decision faced heavy criticism from many Nigerians due to her young age and the significant 10-year age gap between them.

In a 2016 interview with Punch, Amarachi opened up about her early marriage and the backlash she received. She shared that she wasn’t scared because she was deeply in love. She explained, “I wasn’t scared; I felt it was the best thing that could have happened to me. I was in love, so there was no room for negative feelings like fear. The love I had and still have for my husband was all I needed to feel comfortable and content.”

Despite the initial challenges and societal pressures, Kanu and Amarachi have defied the odds and grown stronger as a couple over the years. They are now proud parents of three children, showcasing that love can indeed conquer all.

While some doubted their union, Kanu and Amarachi have proved that a strong bond, founded on love and commitment, can withstand any adversity. As they celebrate their 20th anniversary, their enduring relationship serves as an inspiration to many, reinforcing the belief that true love knows no boundaries.