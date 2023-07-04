Neymar Fined $3.3 Million for Constructing a Lake at His Rio de Janeiro Mansion

Renowned soccer star Neymar has been slapped with a hefty fine of 16 million reais ($3.3 million) by a prosecutor in Brazil. The fine was imposed for constructing a lake at his mansion on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro without obtaining the necessary environmental license, according to authorities.

The town council in Mangaratiba, a popular tourist area located approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) from Rio, issued four fines for various environmental violations related to the construction of the artificial lake at Neymar’s property. These violations included carrying out unauthorized work that required environmental control, capturing and diverting river water without permission, and removing land and vegetation without proper authorization.

The total amount of the fines exceeds 16 million reais, as stipulated by the prosecutor’s office in Mangaratiba. Initially, the penalty was set at five million reais but was subsequently increased.

Neymar has a window of 20 days to appeal the penalty. Reports indicate that on June 22, after complaints surfaced on social media, authorities discovered several environmental violations at the luxury property, resulting in the site being cordoned off and all construction activities being ordered to cease. However, Brazilian media outlets alleged that Neymar hosted a party at the location and even took a dip in the lake despite the orders.

Apart from this legal issue, Neymar, aged 31, is currently recuperating from ankle surgery he underwent in Doha in March. The PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) star has been out of action since February, and speculation has arisen regarding his future with the club.

Neymar acquired the mansion in Mangaratiba back in 2016. According to Brazilian media reports, the property spans 10,000 square meters (107,000 square feet) and boasts amenities such as a heliport, spa, and gym.