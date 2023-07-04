Nigerian Lady Attempting Guinness World Record for Longest Massage ‘Collapses’

Joyce Ijeoma, a skilled masseur from Nigeria, has collapsed during her ambitious attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Massage on Different Individuals. With just 19 hours remaining to surpass the current record, Ijeoma made it to an impressive 53 hours before facing this setback.

Ijeoma began her extraordinary mission on July 1, aiming to establish a new record for the longest continuous massage on different individuals. In an Instagram post, she called for support from well-wishers and invited them to witness her record-breaking endeavor at the designated location in Lagos.

Expressing her gratitude for the presence and support of attendees, Ijeoma emphasized the official nature of her attempt and even encouraged people to bring along their family, friends, and even enemies to cheer her on.

Unfortunately, the intense physical and mental demands of the marathon massage session took a toll on Ijeoma, leading to her collapse. The setback comes just hours away from potentially securing a place in the prestigious Guinness World Record.

Updates on Ijeoma’s condition and any future attempts to break the record are yet to be announced. Her dedication and determination in undertaking this remarkable feat deserve recognition, as she pushed herself to the limit in pursuit of her goal.

