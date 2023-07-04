Zuckerberg vs. Musk: Meta Set to Unveil ‘Threads App’ to Challenge Twitter Amidst Turmoil

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is making a move to enter Twitter’s territory with its new app called Threads.

The app, which will be connected to Instagram, has been described by some as a potential “Twitter killer” as it emphasizes public conversations and allows users to follow people they already do on Instagram.

This announcement comes at a time when Twitter is facing fresh turmoil, with Elon Musk making significant changes to the platform since acquiring it last year. Mark Zuckerberg and Meta are capitalizing on this opportunity, aiming to provide an alternative to Twitter amidst the recent disruptions.

Threads, internally known as Project 92, has been developed quickly as Meta executives see an opening to challenge Twitter’s dominance. Users will be able to log into Threads using their Instagram accounts, positioning it as a more stable and dependable social network compared to Twitter’s recent issues.

Meta’s move into this space is strategic, as they aim to regain momentum and compete with Twitter’s core offering.

While Meta faces its own challenges in shifting towards the metaverse and questions about its artificial intelligence capabilities, it remains a formidable competitor with a massive user base. With over three billion people using Facebook, Instagram, or other Meta apps, their copycat apps have a higher chance of success compared to smaller platforms attempting to capitalize on Twitter’s vulnerabilities.

The rivalry between Facebook and Twitter is not new, with Mark Zuckerberg previously attempting to acquire Twitter in its early days. Both companies have been vying for dominance in real-time online conversations, with Facebook introducing live products and trending topics to compete with Twitter’s features. Now, with Meta’s Threads app, the competition is intensifying as Meta takes aim at Twitter’s stronghold.

In an unexpected twist, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk may also face off in a mixed martial arts match. Talks of a potential fight between the two tech billionaires have surfaced, indicating their willingness to engage in a physical confrontation. While no date has been set, the idea of a showdown between these influential figures adds another layer to their ongoing rivalry.