JAMB Bars Ejikeme Mmesoma from UTME for Three Years, Withdraws Result over Alleged Forgery

In a statement released on Tuesday, JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the board’s decision to prohibit Ejikeme Mmesoma from taking part in the UTME for a period of three years. Additionally, Mmesoma’s UTME result has been invalidated.

Mmesoma had previously refuted JAMB’s accusation of forging her UTME result, asserting that she had scored 362 in the examination, contradicting JAMB’s claim of 249.

However, JAMB maintained its stance, labeling the result presented by Mmesoma as “patently fake.” The board clarified that Mmesoma had falsified a copy of a result slip belonging to another candidate named ‘Asimiyu Mariam Omobolanle,’ who had obtained a score of 138 in the 2021 UTME.

According to JAMB’s statement, Mmesoma inadvertently revealed the true owner of the result she had been parading by pointing out that the QR code on the result slip corresponded to the actual owner’s information before she attempted to distort the truth.

To validate their position, JAMB urged the public to scan the QR code on the result slip to confirm its true owner before it was tampered with. The board emphasized that the QR code encapsulates the UTME result of each candidate, emphasizing the importance of the information it holds.

JAMB also clarified that it had ceased issuing Notification of Result slips following the 2021 UTME due to instances of falsification by candidates. Instead, the board has been issuing UTME RESULT Slips, complete with the candidate’s photograph since 2022.

Drawing attention to Mmesoma’s case, JAMB highlighted that out of all the candidates who took the 2023 UTME, she was the only one still presenting the outdated ‘Notification of Result.’

As a consequence of Mmesoma’s serious violation, JAMB’s management has withdrawn her 2023 UTME result and barred her from participating in the board’s examinations for the next three years.