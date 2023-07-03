Nigerian Masseur Joyce Ijeoma Aims to Break Guinness World Record for Longest Massage

Joyce Ijeoma, a skilled masseur from Nigeria, has embarked on a remarkable mission to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest massage on different individuals. Her three-day endeavor to establish this new record began on July 1.

In an Instagram post, Ijeoma invited well-wishers to support her quest at the designated location in Lagos.

She emphasized the official nature of her attempt and expressed her gratitude for the presence and support of attendees, encouraging them to bring along their family, friends, and even enemies.

According to the accompanying video, she has already completed 22 hours of the 72-hour massage marathon.

While it remains uncertain whether the Guinness World Records is aware of Ijeoma’s attempt, the current record for the world’s longest massage stands at 25 hours and 4 minutes. Alastair Galpin, a man from South Africa, achieved this feat in Indonesia back in 2015.

Ijeoma’s venture follows in the footsteps of Hilda Baci, another Nigerian who recently set a new record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Inspired by Baci’s achievement, many Nigerians have taken up the challenge to break various records, ranging from cooking marathons to teaching marathons.

