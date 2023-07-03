FG Dismisses EU Report on 2023 General Elections, Calls for Objective Assessment; Tobi Amusan Secures First Diamond League Victory of the Season in Women’s 100m Hurdles | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG Dismisses EU Report on 2023 General Elections, Calls for Objective Assessment

Tobi Amusan Secures First Diamond League Victory of the Season in Women’s 100m Hurdles

NYSC Explains Delay in Payment of Corps Members’ June Allowance

You’ve Changed My Life Forever – Selena Gomez Tells Rema

My BP Would Have Risen If I Lost My Senatorial Bid – Oshiomhole

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

FG Dismisses EU Report on 2023 General Elections, Calls for Objective Assessment

The Federal Government of Nigeria has strongly criticized the European Union’s report on the 2023 general elections, asserting that the EU Electoral Observer Mission’s conclusions are biased. In a statement released on Sunday, Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, urged the EU and other foreign entities to maintain objectivity in their assessments of Nigeria’s internal affairs.

Alake vehemently defended the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, stating that Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate at the time, emerged as the clear and fair winner. He expressed his belief that the EU should refrain from meddling in Nigeria’s affairs and allow the nation to proceed independently.

Expressing astonishment and concern, Alake stated, “We find it preposterous and unconscionable that in this day and age, any foreign organization can insist on its own yardstick and assessment as the sole measure of the credibility and transparency of our elections.”

Tinubu’s opponents, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) have taken the matter to court, contesting the electoral body’s declaration of Tinubu’s victory in the poll.

On June 27, 2023, the EU presented its report on Nigeria’s 2023 elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The EU highlighted enduring systemic weaknesses exposed by the election, emphasizing the need for further legal and operational reforms to enhance transparency, inclusiveness, and accountability. Additionally, the EU identified six areas requiring improvement in Nigeria’s electoral process going forward.

However, Alake dismissed the EU’s report, asserting that the government is fully aware of the EU’s attempts to sustain its unfounded bias and claims regarding the election outcomes. He emphasized the lack of substantial evidence provided by the EU or any foreign and local organization that could discredit the integrity of the 2023 election results.

“We would like to know and even ask the EU how it reached the conclusions in the submitted final report, given the limited coverage of the elections by their observers, who undoubtedly relied more on rumors, hearsay, prejudiced social media commentaries, and opposition talking heads,” Alake questioned.

He further stated, “We strongly reject any notion or suggestion from any organization, group, or individual remotely implying that the 2023 election was fraudulent.”

Alake concluded by emphasizing that Nigeria has moved beyond the elections, with President Tinubu now focused on the challenging task of nation-building. Meanwhile, those with concerns about the electoral process continue to pursue legal avenues to address their grievances in court.

Tobi Amusan Secures First Diamond League Victory of the Season in Women’s 100m Hurdles

In an impressive display of athleticism, Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan clinched her first Diamond League win of the season in the women’s 100m hurdles on Sunday night. The thrilling race took place at the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm, where Amusan showcased her speed and agility, finishing with a remarkable time of 12.52 seconds.

Amusan’s stellar performance outshined her competitors as she left Sarah Avalanche of Ireland trailing behind in second place with a time of 12.73 seconds. Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland secured the third spot with a time of 12.78 seconds.

Earlier in the week, Amusan had a commendable performance at the Lausanne Diamond League, where she claimed second place, narrowly missing out on the top spot to Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn. Amusan finished the 100m hurdles with a season-best matching time of 12.47 seconds, displaying her consistency and formidable skills on the track.

The 26-year-old athlete, who holds the title of reigning world champion and record holder, will be defending her title at the upcoming World Athletics Championship in Budapest later this year. With her recent triumphs, including a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a successful retention of her Diamond League title, Amusan is proving herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of athletics.

Amusan’s exceptional performances in 2022 catapulted her to the forefront of Nigerian athletics. She made history as the first Nigerian to win a world championship after clocking an impressive time of 12.06 seconds in the 100m hurdles. Although her time was ineligible for a world record due to the strong wind assistance, it showcased her incredible talent.

In recognition of her outstanding achievements, Amusan was nominated for the prestigious 2023 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year award earlier this year. This esteemed award celebrates exceptional individuals and teams in the world of sports and recognizes their remarkable accomplishments throughout the year.

NYSC Explains Delay in Payment of Corps Members’ June Allowance

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has addressed the concerns regarding the delay in the payment of corps members’ monthly allowance for June 2023.

According to the management of the scheme, all necessary arrangements for the payment were finalized on June 27, and the funds were remitted to the respective banks on the same day.

Eddy Megwa, the Director of Press and Public Relations for NYSC, assured corps members in a statement that the scheme is actively engaging with the banks to expedite the payment of the June allowance without any further delay. Megwa urged all corps members to remain calm, law-abiding, and dedicated in their places of national service.

The NYSC reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing the welfare of corps members and assured them that any issues related to their well-being will be handled with the utmost attention. Despite the delay in payment, the scheme remains dedicated to ensuring that corps members receive their allowances in a timely manner.

You’ve Changed My Life Forever – Selena Gomez Tells Rema

Renowned American singer Selena Gomez has openly declared her admiration for Nigerian music sensation Rema, stating that he has profoundly influenced her life. The duo collaborated last year on the remix of Rema’s hit song, “Calm Down,” which continues to dominate charts worldwide.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Gomez expressed gratitude to Rema for choosing her to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. She accompanied her heartfelt message with two pictures of herself and Rema, captioning the post with words of appreciation. Gomez wrote, “This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever. @heisrema.”

In response, Rema, who is 23 years old, expressed his love for Gomez in her comment section, addressing her as “Queen” and reciprocating the affectionate sentiment.

Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, is a talented singer, songwriter, and rapper. Born on May 1, 2000, he gained immense popularity with his single “Dumebi” in 2019. He signed a record deal with a subsidiary of Mavin Records and achieved international recognition with his 2022 hit single “Calm Down,” featuring Selena Gomez. The song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the top spot on the U.S. afro beats songs chart for a record-setting 41 weeks.

My BP Would Have Risen If I Lost My Senatorial Bid – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North senatorial district, has attributed his successful election to the National Assembly as a factor in maintaining his blood pressure within normal limits. Speaking at a gathering in his honor in his hometown of Iyamoh, Etsako West Local Government Area, Oshiomhole expressed gratitude to his supporters for ensuring his victory, noting that losing the senatorial election would have caused a significant increase in his blood pressure.

Oshiomhole humorously mentioned that if he had lost the election, his opponent would have likely taunted him, leading to a blood pressure reading of 240/360, which is considerably higher than the normal range. He acknowledged that many former governors had failed in their attempts to secure senate seats, emphasizing that it would have been a great disappointment if he had suffered the same fate.

The former governor of Edo thanked his supporters for their votes in the presidential election held on February 25 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform. He assured them that they would experience the benefits of democracy and vowed to represent Edo North diligently in the National Assembly.

Furthermore, Oshiomhole expressed his commitment to ensuring that the state reaps significant gains from President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He drew parallels between Tinubu’s transformative governance in Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and his hopes for Nigeria’s transformation under Tinubu’s leadership.

In the February 25 polls, Oshiomhole secured a total of 107,110 votes, defeating his closest opponent, Francis Alimikhena of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 55,344 votes.