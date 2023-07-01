Chef Adeola Begins 150-hour Cook-a-thon to Surpass Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record; Peter Obi Deletes Tweet Addressing Tinubu as “Mr. President” | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Chef Adeola Begins 150-hour Cook-a-thon to Surpass Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Chef Adeola Begins 150-hour Cook-a-thon to Surpass Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record

Adeyeye Adeola, a chef from Nigeria, has embarked on a remarkable culinary journey with a singular goal in mind: to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon achieved by an individual.

Her ambitious cook-a-thon commenced on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the picturesque Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Adeola’s determination to etch her name in the culinary history books follows in the footsteps of her compatriot, Chef Dammy (Adeparusi Damilola), a 26-year-old student at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

Chef Dammy recently completed a debatable 120-hour cook-a-thon in the Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It is worth noting that Nigerian chef Hilda Baci currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon achieved by an individual. Baci’s incredible feat took place from Thursday, May 11 to Monday, May 15, during which she tirelessly prepared over 100 pots of food over the course of four days.

The Guinness World Records, in an official statement on its website, confirmed Hilda Effiong Bassey (popularly known as Hilda Baci) as the official record holder for the longest cooking marathon achieved by an individual. Her astonishing time of 93 hours and 11 minutes was meticulously reviewed and verified by the organization.

However, should Adeola successfully complete her 150-hour cook-a-thon, she will not only break Hilda Baci’s existing record but also establish an entirely new world record for the longest cooking marathon achieved by an individual.

Peter Obi Deletes Tweet Addressing Tinubu as “Mr. President”

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, recently faced backlash for a tweet in which he referred to Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), as “Mr. President.” However, Obi swiftly deleted the tweet and posted a revised version, replacing the contentious reference.

Earlier, Obi had expressed condemnation on his official Twitter handle regarding the extensive motorcade of the president upon his return from France. The now-deleted tweet read, “Allegedly showing Mr. President moving with about a 120-car convoy. While I have not had the opportunity of seeing the said video, my advice remains consistent – that sacrifices for a better Nigeria must start from the leaders at all levels of government.”

Recognizing the controversy surrounding his initial statement, Obi decided to amend his tweet. The revised version now states, “We can’t continue to preach for the people to sacrifice without sacrificing too. The sacrifices must now start from the leaders, visibly, and measurably at all times because the people are suffering. We must now be at the forefront of addressing the suffering.”

Akpabio Voices Regret Over Challenging Bola Tinubu in APC Primaries

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has expressed regret over his decision to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election against President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio revealed that if he had known about the president’s plans for Nigeria, he would not have contested against him.

Speaking in Lagos State, Akpabio acknowledged the exemplary development in the state, which serves as a model for other states in the country.

He praised President Tinubu’s achievements in Lagos, stating, “With what the president has done in Lagos, we are assured that Nigeria is in safe hands. We didn’t know this was the plan you had for the country; we wouldn’t have contested with you at the party primaries. These few decisions you have taken have served as a catalyst for the country’s development.”

Falana Criticizes Ruling Class for Failed Oil Sector Reforms and Fuel Subsidy Fraud

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has criticized the ruling class for the hardships faced by the citizens due to alleged fuel subsidy fraud and unfulfilled promises to reform the oil sector.

During a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the human rights lawyer emphasized the need for the Federal Government to take swift action to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Falana attributed the suffering of the people to the irresponsibility of the Nigerian ruling class and highlighted President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise in 2015 to fix all the refineries. He called on the government to address the undeserved pain inflicted on the citizens and take immediate measures to mitigate their hardships.

President Bola Tinubu’s declaration in his inaugural speech on May 29 that “fuel subsidy is gone” has sparked mixed reactions due to the significant increase in fuel costs nationwide. Falana stressed the importance of considering the impact of government policies on the people and acknowledged that those who initially supported the removal of fuel subsidy are now realizing the magnitude of the crisis it has caused.

In response to the situation, Falana called for the government to expedite the process of implementing measures to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal. He also emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the fraud that characterized the management of fuel subsidy.

ASUU Criticizes Imposition of Core Curriculum by NUC

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has strongly criticized the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) introduced by the National Universities Commission (NUC). ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke expressed his concerns in a statement on Friday, highlighting the potential threat to quality university education and the erosion of the university senate’s authority in Nigerian universities.

According to ASUU, it is alarming that the NUC has imposed a pre-packaged 70 percent content of CCMAS on the Nigerian University System (NUS). This leaves university senates, who are responsible for academic program development, with only 30 percent involvement in the process.

Osodeke stated, “ASUU posits that CCMAS portends serious dangers for quality university education in Nigeria. It is an erosion of University Autonomy and Academic Freedom which the Union has advocated and struggled to defend over time.”

The implementation of CCMAS undermines the role of the university senate, which, by law and tradition, should oversee curriculum review, examinations, and the awarding of degrees and certificates in each university. ASUU suspects that the imposition of CCMAS is part of the strategy for implementing the Nigerian University System Innovation Programme (NUSIP) supported by the World Bank. It is worth noting that ASUU had rejected NUSIP in the 1990s and continues to oppose its implementation.

The ASUU president described the CCMAS as a problematic model of curriculum reengineering and an aberration to the Nigerian University System. He further criticized the flaws in the process and content of the CCMAS documents, highlighting the lack of basis for the 70 percent “untouchable CCMAS” that, in his view, cannot withstand critical scrutiny by university senates.

The concerns raised by ASUU shed light on the importance of preserving university autonomy and academic freedom, as well as the role of the university senate in maintaining the quality and integrity of education in Nigerian universities. The opposition to the CCMAS reflects ASUU’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of education in the country.