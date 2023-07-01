Kemi Adetiba Strikes Major Deal with Netflix, Announces Exciting Upcoming Projects

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has excitedly shared the details of her new deal with Netflix. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video showcasing a package from the streaming giant, accompanied by an announcement that she is ready to make a comeback in the industry.

In her Instagram post, Adetiba expressed her enthusiasm for the growth of the industry in the past few years and her eagerness to get back in the ring. She emphasized the significance of her father’s name and the support of Netflix, one of the strongest streaming platforms, in backing her future visual projects.

As part of her new deal, Adetiba will be releasing her upcoming project, “To Kill A Monkey,” exclusively on Netflix. The film was initially announced in 2022 with the unveiling of a captivating poster. Adetiba shared her excitement for this project, describing it as a crazy story that came to her unexpectedly on the morning of her engagement. She expressed her anticipation for the audience to witness the result, stating that if they have trusted her before, they should triple that trust because “TKAM” is something special.

Adetiba also hinted at the involvement of Nollywood veteran Chidi Mokeme in the project, urging him to share additional details with her followers. Additionally, her previously announced titles, “King of Boys 3” and “Welcome To The Fourth,” are expected to be released directly on the global streaming service as part of her new collaboration with Netflix.

While specific details regarding the production timelines, plots, and release dates of these projects have not yet been disclosed, Adetiba’s fans and followers can anticipate an exciting lineup of captivating visual experiences coming their way.

