The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 (Netflix)

In the long-awaited reunion, the three central characters of The Witcher find themselves united. However, their unity remains under constant threat from dangerous forces. In his penultimate portrayal as Geralt, Henry Cavill guides Ciri, played by Freya Allan, into seclusion, as numerous formidable entities across the continent strive to apprehend her.

Seeking safety and an opportunity to advance Ciri’s magical education, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) leads them to the fortified haven of Aretuza. Yet, their arrival unexpectedly immerses them in a cauldron of political corruption, malevolent sorcery, and betrayal.

Streaming now on Netflix

Hijack (Apple TV Plus)

Continuing the legacy of the groundbreaking “real-time” thriller 24, Hijack takes us on a tense journey aboard a seven-hour flight from London to Dubai, plagued by a harrowing hijacking. Stepping into the shoes of the legendary Jack Bauer, Idris Elba commands the screen as Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator facing a daunting trial of his skills.

Like Jack, Sam lacks law enforcement training, grappling with the confined space of the aircraft as criminals seize the cockpit. With swift thinking, he must defuse the mounting danger. Meanwhile, counterterrorism expert Zahra Gahfoor (Archie Panjabi) races against the clock, striving to ensure the passengers’ safety from the ground.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Run Rabbit Run (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, known for her role in Succession, takes the lead in this gripping Australian psychological thriller. Portraying a fertility doctor, she becomes increasingly alarmed when her young daughter, Mia (Lily LaTorre), begins displaying disturbing behavior. In the realm of horror movies, such signs forebode an unsettling journey.

Mia insists on being called “Alice,” the name of Sarah’s long-lost sister, who vanished during their childhood. Moreover, the little girl possesses memories that only Alice could have known. As Sarah grapples to unravel this perplexing situation, she is forced to question her own beliefs and confront a haunting specter from her past.

Streaming now on Netflix

Book Club: The Next Chapter (Peacock)

Following the delightful and slightly risqué debut of the Book Club, featuring screen legends Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen, the sequel makes its presence known, though with mixed results. Nevertheless, the book club embarks on an exciting adventure as they jet off to Italy for a bachelorette getaway.

However, chaos ensues as their luggage is stolen, the ashes of a departed loved one go missing, and their car comes to an abrupt halt. Their misadventures reach a pinnacle when they find themselves unexpectedly incarcerated. Who could have imagined that book clubs could venture into such wild territory!

Glamorous (Netflix)

In this captivating workplace drama series, Miss Benny (they/them) takes center stage as Marco Mejia, a young queer man who finds himself feeling stagnant in life. However, everything changes when he encounters his idol, the esteemed beauty mogul Madolyn Addison, while working at a makeup counter.

Seeking to inject fresh energy into her prestigious business, Madolyn offers Marco a seat at the table, hiring him for a pivotal role. This newfound job becomes his opportunity to explore his desires, discover his authentic self, and navigate the true meaning of queerness.

Streaming now on Netflix

The Perfect Arrangement (Prime Video)

In the romantic drama “The Perfect Arrangement,” we meet Tade (played by Sharon Ooja), a carefree individual hailing from a respected political family, reveling in a life devoid of worries.

However, complications arise when she develops feelings for Chidi (Bovi Ugboma), a promising politician who also happens to be her ex-partner, and Cheta (Pere Egbi), her closest friend. As if matters weren’t complicated enough, Chidi and Cheta are brothers.

Amidst this intricate web of relationships, “The Perfect Arrangement” explores the journey of self-discovery and the pursuit of true love in the most peculiar and uncomfortable of circumstances.

Streaming now on Prime Video