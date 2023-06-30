OceanGate Continues to Promote Titanic Expeditions Despite Recent Tragedy

OceanGate, the deep-sea adventure company, is still actively promoting upcoming expeditions to the Titanic shipwreck on its website, despite the recent tragic incident involving its submersible.

According to their website, two missions to the shipwreck are scheduled for June 2024, and interested customers are advised to inquire about available dates, with the 2023 expedition already underway.

Notably, the website also mentions the potential presence of French diver PH Nargeolet, who unfortunately lost his life aboard the Titan submersible earlier this month.

The submersible experienced an implosion while carrying five passengers on a dive to explore the Titanic wreck. Communication with the surface vessel was lost two hours into the descent, prompting a high-profile search-and-rescue operation. OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush, was among those on board.

On Wednesday, the US Coast Guard announced that “presumed” human remains had been recovered from the wreckage of the Titan submersible, further intensifying the investigation into the incident. As of now, OceanGate representatives have not responded to requests for comment outside of normal working hours.

Authorities in the United States and Canada are actively investigating the causes behind the implosion of the submersible.

Concerns regarding the safety of the craft have been raised, especially in light of its previous disappearance, and several former passengers have come forward with their own issues. Actor Alan Estrada, for instance, reported a communication failure during his trip to the Titanic in the Titan submersible.

In fact, a lawsuit from 2018 has revealed that OceanGate had been warned about safety issues with its submersible years before the catastrophic implosion. A former employee of the company expressed concerns about poor “quality control and safety” protocols, which paying passengers might not be aware of, according to the lawsuit.

These revelations raise questions about the company’s adherence to safety standards and its response to previous warnings.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 30, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija June 30, 2023

President Tinubu Honored at Grand Eid-al-Adha Dinner Hosted by Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted a grand Eid-al-Adha dinner on Thursday in honor of President Bola Tinubu. The prestigious event ...

YNaija June 30, 2023

Aliko Dangote Retains Position as Africa’s Richest Man Despite Currency Volatility, Bloomberg Reports

Aliko Dangote, the President of Dangote Group, has retained his position as Africa’s wealthiest individual, despite the Nigerian currency’s fluctuation ...

YNaija June 29, 2023

I Called Upon the Spirit of ‘Emi lokan’ to Secure Election Victory Despite CBN Naira Redesign Policy – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has revealed that he invoked the spirits of wisdom and determination, represented by “Baba Emi lokan,” to ...

YNaija June 29, 2023

Actor Jerry Williams Suspended by AGN Over Alleged Drug Abuse

In a recent development, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has made the decision to suspend actor Jerry Williams due ...

YNaija June 28, 2023

Davido’s Baby Mama Chronicles Continue: French Lady Says She is Also Pregnant with Davido’s Child

In the latest episode of Davido’s never-ending baby mama saga, a French lady named Ivanna Bay has stepped into the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail