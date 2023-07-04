The iPhone 15 Series is Out in 2 Months – What Can We Expect?

Apple is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated next-generation iPhone 15 series later this year. As the rumor mill churns, speculation is rife about the appearance and capabilities of these new phones. Like its predecessors, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to introduce a range of exciting features. If you’re considering upgrading your iPhone in 2023, here’s a roundup of what we know so far about the iPhone 15 series.

Four New iPhone Models

Following the pattern of the iPhone 14 series, Apple is set to unveil four new devices with the iPhone 15 lineup. According to experts, this will consist of two models with a 6.1-inch display and two models with a larger 6.7-inch screen. The regular iPhone series will include the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro series will feature the 6.1-inch iPhone Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max.

Premium Titanium Build

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro might take design cues from the Apple Watch Ultra, utilizing a lightweight and durable titanium frame. Titanium is known for its lighter weight and enhanced durability compared to materials like stainless steel and aluminum. By adopting this premium material, Apple aims to create a sleeker and sturdier iPhone 15 Pro.

Dynamic Island on All Models

The innovative Dynamic Island, which debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro as a shape-shifting cutout, is rumored to be present in all models of the upcoming iPhone 15 series. However, it’s important to note that the base iPhone 15 models may not feature the higher refresh rate found in Apple’s top-of-the-line Pro iPhones.

Periscope-Style Zoom Lens

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will incorporate a periscope-style telephoto lens. This cutting-edge lens technology enables higher optical zoom levels, with Kuo speculating that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could potentially offer a 6x optical zoom. By comparison, the current iPhone 14 Pro Max is limited to 3x optical zoom. Competitors like Samsung have already integrated periscope lenses into their flagship devices.

Power Efficient 3nm Processor

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be powered by the advanced A17 Bionic processor, manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process. Additionally, these new iPhones are likely to feature an improved ultra-wideband (U2) chip, known for its enhanced efficiency compared to the first-generation U1 chip. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may utilize the older A16 Bionic processor found in the iPhone 14 Pro. All four iPhone 15 models are expected to incorporate a new 5G modem, supporting faster wireless data transfer speeds such as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

USB Type-C Port for Faster Data Transfer

One of the highly anticipated updates in the iPhone 15 series is the potential replacement of the lightning port with a USB Type-C port, which offers faster data transfer speeds. However, reports suggest that Apple may restrict fast charging capabilities to MFi-certified Type-C cables. While any USB Type-C cable should be able to charge an iPhone 15 variant, it’s likely that only an Apple-certified cable will support fast charging.

Price Hike on the Horizon

Due to increased manufacturing costs, Apple is expected to raise the prices of the iPhone 15 series. Well-known analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities predicts a higher average selling price for Apple’s next-generation iPhones, resulting in a more expensive price tag compared to current models. Notably, the iPhone 14 saw price increases in international markets, with the exception of the United States. Industry experts warn that we could witness price hikes of up to $200, particularly for the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.